 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NB, SB 67 reduced to one lane for j-turn construction

  • 0
NB, SB 67 reduced to one lane for j-turn construction

Northbound and southbound US 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to only one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct a j-turn south of Farmington.

The project includes reconfiguring the crossover intersection at US 67 and Route H with a j-turn. This requires adding acceleration and deceleration lanes and work in the median.

The work zone will be in place from Route DD to New Perrine Road in Farmington. Weather permitting, work was to begin on the intersection April 18, with completion of the project anticipated Nov. 1.

The median crossing at US 67 and Route H will be removed with this project. Instead of crossing fast-moving lanes of traffic to get to the opposing lanes, drivers will turn right in the same direction of traffic, merge into the left lane, and then make a u-turn in the direction they intend to travel. For more information on navigating j-turns, visit www.modot.org/j-turns.

People are also reading…

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-472-9041, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is another antique from "the good old days." This was one very important device back in the day. Do you know what it …

AMVETS RECOGNIZE STUDENT

AMVETS RECOGNIZE STUDENT

During the recent 2021-22 American Veterans ROTC Awards, Austin W. Lee of Farmington High School was awarded the AMVETS ROTC Recognition Award…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News