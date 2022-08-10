New business to bring 300 jobs to city

The city of Farmington and the Farmington Industrial Development Authority announced Wednesday afternoon that Communication Solutions, LLC will be the newest company to make its home in the Farmington Industrial Park.

Communication Solutions, LLC (CSLLC) is a premier provider of business-to-business and business-to-consumer customer engagement services since 1996. The company currently operates six facilities across the Midwest in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. CSLLC will develop and employ an estimated 300 new employees in the Farmington region.

Responding to the announcement, City Administrator Greg Beavers said, “We are very pleased and excited to welcome Communication Solutions to Farmington. When we were notified of the closing of the Startek call center and the loss of over 200 jobs, we immediately began an active search for a company to replace those employment opportunities. We were fortunate to recruit Communication Solutions.”

Bryan Williams, director of business development for CSLLC, said, “We are excited to be part of the Farmington Community. Farmington will be an important part of our company’s future and we are proud to be part of Farmington’s continued growth.”

The company will be a tenant in a building owned by the Farmington Industrial Development Authority. The Farmington IDA was established in 1981 and works for the betterment of the area through the recruitment and development of industrial employers. The board is comprised of local business leaders that volunteer their time in service to the community. Board members include Harry “Chip” Peterson, Matt Sebastian, Matt Ruble, Tony Myers, Bruce Williams, Annette Schnabel, Corey Gibson, Keith Petty, Stuart “Mit” Landrum, Stacey Follis and Seth Pegram.

Farmington IDA President Harry “Chip” Peterson said, “We are very fortunate to have a strong relationship between the city and the Farmington IDA and the ability to rapidly respond to job-creating opportunities. It has been a pleasure working with CSLLC to bring this new company to our area.”