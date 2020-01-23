{{featured_button_text}}
NEW CATHOLIC SCHOOL UNDER CONSTRUCTION
File photo

Shown above is a view of the new St. Joseph Catholic Grade School which is under construction on a site between North Carleton and Long Streets. The picture shows the progress on the school this week with a good portion of the masonry work completed. In the background is the spire of the St. Joseph Catholic Church next to the school. The picture was taken from the corner of North Carleton and Ste. Genevieve Avenue.

The school, which will also include a gymnasium and cafeteria, will face the corner of Ste. Genevieve Avenue and Long Street, with classrooms on the side of the lot along Long Street. The gymnasium will face Ste. Genevieve Avenue.

The general contractor is the Harrison and Rickard Construction Company of Cape Girardeau. Heating and plumbing will be done by the Ossenkopp Heating and Plumbing Company, also of Cape Girardeau, and the electrical work will be under the supervision of Cecil Rhodes of Farmington. (This photo originally appeared in the Jan. 14, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press.)

