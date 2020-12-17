New city barn beginning to take shape

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 4, 1980 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

City officials are currently deciding on the shape of the new city barn.

The new barn, which will be built on the site of the old barn, is estimated to cost about $50,000. But the shape of the barn has yet to be determined. Some aldermen favor splitting the new barn into two sections, separated by a firewall. This would prevent another fire at the barn, destroying all the city’s equipment.

But some aldermen favor a single building with better fire prevention features.

City Administrator Roger Hoehn will be seeking bids on both types of buildings, and city officials are anxious to start rebuilding of the storage facility.

There is a consensus among the aldermen to make the new barn more aesthetically pleasing than the old barn, hoping to contain maintenance and other work at the barn within the facility, which is located in a residential section of Farmington.

The origin of the fire Oct. 31 which destroyed the city barn and most of the city’s equipment has not been determined. But there is agreement between city and firefighting officials that the rapid spread of the fire was due in large part to fire hazards in the barn.

