New city park named in John R. Crouch's memory

“If it wasn’t for John, you know, counting the beans and doing what he did best, we wouldn’t have all this. The Koppeises wouldn’t be here in the form that they are. It was because of John, that he went ahead and he was the decisive vote that said, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ I want to dedicate this park to John R. Crouch. It’s a memorial park. John was always outdoors. Whenever this park came up, he was the first one [in favor of the project]. Even before he passed away, I already had this in my mind that what I was going to do was name this park after John.

“The lake behind it has always been here. I’m 62 and I grew up over there. It was named after Louis Asher. For those of you who remember Louis Asher, he was the farm manager here at the Boys Farm. He was known as 'Dad' Asher to the boys who lived here. They dedicated this lake in 1981, and they named it Asher Lake. We will still keep the name Asher Lake, and I think there is going to be a sign or something down by the pavilion.”

Asked if she wanted to say some words, Crouch’s widow, Kathy, said the park was "a very big honor. John would really, really love this because, as we all know, he loved the outside so much and he loved Farmington. So, putting the two together is absolutely perfect. It’s beautiful.”