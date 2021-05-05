New city park named in John R. Crouch's memory

For the second time in less than a week, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe held a public dedication honoring a former city resident who brought attention to the southeast Missouri town.
On Saturday, April 17, he dedicated a portion of Karsch Boulevard as Daniel M. Peek Memorial Highway, named in honor of the late musician and Farmington High School graduate who, along with friends Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley, formed the world-renowned rock group America.
Five days later, Mayor Forsythe led another dedication ceremony — this one naming a park in the new Pine Creek subdivision in memory of the late Farmington businessman, alderman and unofficial city ambassador, John R. Crouch.
The beloved businessman and council member died Feb. 6, 2019, at 71. Born March 1, 1947, in Bonne Terre to the late Dr. F.R. and Mary (Manley) Crouch, Crouch was a U.S. Army veteran and founded the CPA firm Crouch Farley & Heuring in 1975.
As senior partner, he grew the business to include other offices spread throughout southeast Missouri. Crouch was also accredited in business valuations and frequently provided testimony regarding business and financial values as an expert witness.
Crouch entered politics for the first time when he ran for an open seat on the Farmington City Council in 2015 and won. At the time, he said he was running to maintain tradition and progress in the community. Crouch was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Missouri Society of CPAs. He served on the Parkland Hospital Board from 2000-14 and was a former board member at Farmington US Bank.
In addition to having served in the past as a member of Parkland Health Center and the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Crouch was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served many years on the finance commission and led the committee that built the parish center.
On a Thursday afternoon, about 30 people gathered around the sign designating the property as the John R. Crouch Memorial Park. Present were members of the city council, city employees and local business leaders, along with Crouch’s wife, Kathy, daughter, Jennifer, and other family members.
Addressing the crowd, Forsythe started on a whimsical note, saying, “I’m beyond happy that we got to do this for John. I called him the ‘bean counter’ because every time we would come to council and we would have some figure or some kind of amount to go with, he would already be home, he would have it all figured out on how it was going to work, how much money it was going to be, and if it was good for the city or not. I just called him the ‘bean counter’ because most of the time I wanted to spend it and he didn’t. Thank the Lord he wanted to spend it on this.”
The mayor spoke about the council’s approval of an initial request made by members of the Koppeis family — Chuck Koppeis Sr., his sons Chuck Jr., Brian and Eric, and brother, Joe Koppeis — to build the Pine Street subdivision on the 166-acre property they had bought at auction.
“If it wasn’t for John, you know, counting the beans and doing what he did best, we wouldn’t have all this. The Koppeises wouldn’t be here in the form that they are. It was because of John, that he went ahead and he was the decisive vote that said, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ I want to dedicate this park to John R. Crouch. It’s a memorial park. John was always outdoors. Whenever this park came up, he was the first one [in favor of the project]. Even before he passed away, I already had this in my mind that what I was going to do was name this park after John.
“The lake behind it has always been here. I’m 62 and I grew up over there. It was named after Louis Asher. For those of you who remember Louis Asher, he was the farm manager here at the Boys Farm. He was known as 'Dad' Asher to the boys who lived here. They dedicated this lake in 1981, and they named it Asher Lake. We will still keep the name Asher Lake, and I think there is going to be a sign or something down by the pavilion.”
Asked if she wanted to say some words, Crouch’s widow, Kathy, said the park was "a very big honor. John would really, really love this because, as we all know, he loved the outside so much and he loved Farmington. So, putting the two together is absolutely perfect. It’s beautiful.”
After comments made by Crouch’s brother and sister, his daughter Jennifer spoke about the park being named in her father’s memory.
“I would just like to thank everyone for coming, because as my mom said, Dad loved Farmington, he loved the outdoors," she said. "But I also think he liked the difference he made in the community, whether it was starting a business — you know, all the jobs he created with that — or just community service in general. Seeing that his actions brought all of these people out here today, I think he would really like that.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
"Whenever this park came up, he was the first one [in favor of the project]. Even before he passed away, I already had this in my mind that what I was going to do was name this park after John." – Mayor Larry Forsythe