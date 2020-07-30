New community loan center offers small consumer loans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southeast Economic Development Fund, Inc. (SEED$) announced a new program Tuesday that it describes as "the first of its kind for southeast Missouri."

Launched July 6, the Community Loan Center of Southeast Missouri (CLC) is an employer-based small-dollar loan program offered through participating employers in the East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) service area. This innovative program gives employees better options to borrow money at affordable rates to pay for expenses like car repairs, education or medical expenses through convenient payments.

“We are excited for this opportunity to provide our community with a product that helps individuals with a lower interest loan as an alternative to payday and title loans,” said Keri McCrorey, EMAA executive director.

In states like Missouri, where there is minimal regulation, many lenders charge borrowers the equivalent of 463% for short-term loans. Generally, these loans must be paid in full in about two weeks.

Believing that working Americans need a better alternative to high cost loans, CLC offers that alternative with loan amounts of $1,000 and gives borrowers 12 months to repay the loan with payments of no more than $23 per week for an unsecured personal loan with no prepayment penalties.