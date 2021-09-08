New Dollar General opens on Henry Street

Dollar General has officially announced the opening of its newest Farmington location at 1136 S Henry St.

Its hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

"DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others," said Dan Nieser, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development. "In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Farmington location includes the company's new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection."

According to Nieser, the new store also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.