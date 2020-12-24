New Dollar General opens outside Farmington

Just in time for a little last minute holiday shopping, a new Dollar General store opened Monday at 4683 Highway O outside Farmington.
The new store is located at the junction of D and O highways and according to the corporate website, will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Dollar General stores have become increasingly popular in recent years as a central location to quickly stock up on a wide range of household essentials like food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items.
According to a corporate news release, about 75% of the American population lives within five miles of a Dollar General. The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full- and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.
The company says it provides employees with "competitive wages; award-winning training and development programs; and benefits that include day-one telemedicine eligibility, as well as Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation."
The corporation offers health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions online.
In terms of service to the community, corporate Dollar General is an advocate of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.