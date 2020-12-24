New Dollar General opens outside Farmington

Just in time for a little last minute holiday shopping, a new Dollar General store opened Monday at 4683 Highway O outside Farmington.

The new store is located at the junction of D and O highways and according to the corporate website, will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Dollar General stores have become increasingly popular in recent years as a central location to quickly stock up on a wide range of household essentials like food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items.

According to a corporate news release, about 75% of the American population lives within five miles of a Dollar General. The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full- and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.

The company says it provides employees with "competitive wages; award-winning training and development programs; and benefits that include day-one telemedicine eligibility, as well as Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation."