NEW FELLOWSHIP CENTER NEARS COMPLETION



Mark Marberry

According to spokesperson Jennifer McClanahand, the new 3,500 square foot Hull Family Fellowship Center now under construction at Farmington's Presbyterian Manor will include a large meeting space that will accommodate around 50 to 60 people.

"Walls are up, sidewalks are going in and residents are extremely excited," she said. "The outdoor portion of the grounds is designed with special outdoor lighting, a garden and walking paths. With a private $1 million donation that helped kick-off the project, we are now nearing completion and have raised a total of $1,232,000 in donations — only needing $18,000 more to finish the project and hit the $1,250,000 goal."

