New garden club organized Monday night
New garden club organized Monday night

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 2, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A new garden club was organized Monday night, April 28, at the home of Mrs. K.C. Weber, by the Nancy Weber Garden Club, assisted by Mrs. K. C. Weber, first vice president of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri; Mrs. B.F. Murphy, district director of the Ninth District of Federated Garden Clubs; and Mrs. C.H. Cozean, president of the Nancy Weber Garden Club.

Officers for the ensuing year were elected as follows: Mrs. Chas. McCarthy, president; Mrs. Ray Barwick, vice president; Mrs. Clyde Graham, secretary; Mrs. C.H. Condon, treasurer; and Mrs. T.J. McCollum, corresponding secretary.

Mrs. Theodore Schramm and Mrs. A.H. Erickson were named as a committee to make plans for the yearbook. The club voted to send delegates to the State Convention to be held May 14, 15, and 16.

Tea was served after the business meeting. The next business meeting will be held at the home of Mrs. J.T. Hamilton.

