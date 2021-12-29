 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NEW HOME FOR THE TRAIL OF TEARS MONUMENT

  • 0
NEW HOME FOR THE TRAIL OF TEARS MONUMENT
File photo

State Highway Department employees are working this week erecting the monument on the corner of South Long and Ste. Genevieve Avenues in Farmington. This monument was for many years located on OO Highway, but due to increased vandalism on this route, it was suggested that the monument be moved. The Farmington Council of Garden Clubs authorized the new location. One state employee, Charles Holliday, standing left, helped erect the monument in its original location in the fall of 1952. Holliday is being assisted this week by Walter Swallen, Alfred Coffey, Richard Crawford and Charles Hopkins.

This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Oct. 6, 1981 of The Farmington Press. – Editor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

In honor of the excitement every kid feels when they open their gifts under the tree, can you tell me the brand name of the rifle this young m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News