NEW HOME FOR THE TRAIL OF TEARS MONUMENT

State Highway Department employees are working this week erecting the monument on the corner of South Long and Ste. Genevieve Avenues in Farmington. This monument was for many years located on OO Highway, but due to increased vandalism on this route, it was suggested that the monument be moved. The Farmington Council of Garden Clubs authorized the new location. One state employee, Charles Holliday, standing left, helped erect the monument in its original location in the fall of 1952. Holliday is being assisted this week by Walter Swallen, Alfred Coffey, Richard Crawford and Charles Hopkins.