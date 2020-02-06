{{featured_button_text}}
NEW LEADER
File photo

With the untimely passing of Mayor Wit Ledbetter, the Farmington City Council met Thursday evening to select a president of the Board of Aldermen and guarantee there would be no break in the flow of city business despite the tragedy.

The board unanimously selected Alderman Billy Gene Hugues to serve as interim mayor until the April municipal elections. That’s Hughes at the head of the table between city Gary Wagner and City Clerk Beth Rickus.

This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Feb. 5, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press.

