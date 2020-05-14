New R-7 board acts to smooth rift with teachers

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, April 8, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
A major step toward normalizing the relationship between the R-VII School Board and the district’s teachers was taken Thursday night when a formal resolution was adopted reaffirming the Community Teachers Association as the “official agency” to represent member teachers.
The resolution was adopted unanimously by the six-member board which met to reorganize following last Tuesday’s elections.
The action to adopt the resolution, which reaffirms a policy adopted first in 1969, came after board member Mrs. Elma Jennings introduced the written resolution.
CTA President Charles Cole said of the action, “We were very pleased with the board’s passage of the resolution. We knew it was the policy, but this will help to heal the rift between the board and the teachers.”
The resolution was taken up as new business after the reorganized board accepted election results which saw new board members William Beabout and Shirley Harrington replace Jim Boyer and Hugo Cozean.
Also, under new business, the board elected from their ranks Dr. Dudley Pautz as the new president, Elma Jennings as vice president and Shirley Harrington as treasurer. Mrs. Ruth Merseal was reappointed as the board’s secretary.
The new board also hired Jack Skinner to replace resigned middle school principal Jim Ragland. Dr. Pautz said a search would begin immediately to find a replacement for Skinner who was formerly the assistant principal at the middle school.
Also hired was Jane Love, who will serve the district as a learning disabilities teacher in the remedial reading program.
The board also established a meeting time of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 10 at the Jefferson School for a further discussion of the team-teaching concept in Farmington.
Before the reorganization of the board took place, the old board voted three to two against adopting changes in policy, leaving that matter for consideration by the new board at their next regular meeting.
The old board had worked on policy changes including the alteration of rules governing sick leave for teachers but stopped short of adopting that policy. Board members Jerry Owen suggested that it would be more appropriate to let the new board handle the adoption of any changes, since it would be the new board which would have to oversee the policy.
Owen, Herb Sheets and Jim Boyer voted against adopting the policy, while Dr. Pautz and Elma Jennings voted to adopt the policy as old business. Outgoing member Hugo Cozean was absent from the meeting.
Despite the fact that the policy changes were not formally adopted, it was decided to issue contracts to teachers for the 1980-81 school year. The salary schedule involved in those contracts is contingent upon final state approval of funding and involves pay raises of approximately 10 percent for teachers.
The next regular meeting of the board is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15.
