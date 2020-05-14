New R-7 board acts to smooth rift with teachers

The new board also hired Jack Skinner to replace resigned middle school principal Jim Ragland. Dr. Pautz said a search would begin immediately to find a replacement for Skinner who was formerly the assistant principal at the middle school.

Also hired was Jane Love, who will serve the district as a learning disabilities teacher in the remedial reading program.

The board also established a meeting time of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 10 at the Jefferson School for a further discussion of the team-teaching concept in Farmington.

Before the reorganization of the board took place, the old board voted three to two against adopting changes in policy, leaving that matter for consideration by the new board at their next regular meeting.

The old board had worked on policy changes including the alteration of rules governing sick leave for teachers but stopped short of adopting that policy. Board members Jerry Owen suggested that it would be more appropriate to let the new board handle the adoption of any changes, since it would be the new board which would have to oversee the policy.

Owen, Herb Sheets and Jim Boyer voted against adopting the policy, while Dr. Pautz and Elma Jennings voted to adopt the policy as old business. Outgoing member Hugo Cozean was absent from the meeting.