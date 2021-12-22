New Regal to open on Christmas Day

The following story originally appeared in the Dec. 25, 1931, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The New Regal Theatre, at Elvins, will open its doors to the public Friday afternoon, Christmas Day, with its matinée performance at three o’clock. The feature attraction for the opening is Will Rogers in “Ambassador Bill.”

Theatergoers have a real treat in store for them when they step into the New Regal which has been completely rebuilt, for in it they will find appointments and equipment that represents the very latest word in beauty, comfort, projection and sound reproduction. Nothing has been left undone which would have added to its attractiveness, and it is strictly modern in every respect.

C.D. Richardson, contractor, has been working a large force of men both night and day in order to complete the work in time for the holiday season. New moving picture equipment and sound reproduction devices were installed by the E.E. Fulton Company, and Mr. Meghan, of Chicago, representing that company, supervised the hanging of all drapes and curtains and designed the hand-painted wall panels. The painting and decorating were done by Arthur Sharp of Elvins who did a beautiful job which carries out a pleasing color scheme in every detail.

We feel that the people of Elvins and of the entire county, have just cause to be proud of the New Regal, and of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Collins, its owners. These progressive young people gave the county its first talking pictures and have pushed steadily and progressively forward at every opportunity in their efforts to keep abreast of the latest improvements in sound picture showing. Their newest effort, the New Regal, is far superior to even the better class of small-town theaters and would class on an equal footing with many of the country’s finest and best in every comparison, save size.

