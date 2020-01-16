{{featured_button_text}}
New staff member at state hospital

Robert J. Grissom

 File photo

Robert J. Grissom recently joined the staff of counselors of the Vocational Rehabilitation Unite of Farmington State Hospital. The unit, operating under the direction of Danny Alcorn, is in an expansion process which will double its capacity.

Mr. Grissom and his wife, Mildred, came to Missouri from California where he had been an editor in the Presentations Department of the Douglas Aircraft Company in Long Beach. He was previously in the teaching field and was also employed by the California Youth Authority.

The new counselor completed residence requirements for his Doctorate in Education at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and at the University of California in Santa Barbara. His B.S. in Education is from State College of Arkansas, Conway; and his M.A. from Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas. His professional affiliations include membership in the California Teachers Association, National Education Association, Alpha Psi Omega and Phi Delta Kappa.

(This story originally appeared in the Jan. 15, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press.)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments