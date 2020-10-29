New water hydrant installed at Winston Butterfly Garden

When Farmington's Engler Park was first established in the early 2000s, the Winston Butterfly Garden — established in 2012 in memory of East Ozarks Audubon Society member Lynne Winston — was not in the original plan.
For those unfamiliar with the term, butterfly gardening is a way to create, improve, and maintain habitat for lepidopterans including butterflies, skippers, and moths. Butterflies have four distinct life stages — egg, larva, chrysalis, and adult. In order to support and sustain butterfly populations, an ideal butterfly garden contains habitat for each life stage. A butterfly habitat also creates habitat for bees, beetles, flies, and other pollinators.
“The Winston Butterfly Garden design was drawn, and plants chosen primarily by the daughters of Lynne Winston, Ann Boes and Dr. E.S. Winston,” said Ann Blanchfield, East Ozarks Audubon Society member, who has often carried five-gallon buckets of water to hydrate the garden as needed. “One of Lynne’s sons made the metal bench installed in the garden."
A Chimney Swift Tower was built at the center of the garden. The installation of the garden was executed by the Winston family and members of East Ozarks Audubon. Continued maintenance of the butterfly beds is performed by members of East Ozarks Audubon.
According to Blanchfield, the garden plants are mainly Missouri native plants, with some exceptions.
“These plants perform well in our Missouri climate,” she said. “However, in times of drought, even native plants benefit from watering. A convenient access to water also allows for new plants and annuals to be more easily cared for.”
Blanchfield noted that an irrigation system was installed with the garden but did not work well.
“East Ozarks Audubon had been working with the city of Farmington in the past few years in the hopes of installing a water hydrant close to the beds,” she said. “The Farmington Water Department began installation of a water hydrant at the butterfly beds on Oct. 22, allowing a convenient access to water for the flower beds.
“East Ozarks Audubon thanks Mayor Larry Forsythe, City Administrator Greg Beavers, Public Works Director Larry Lacy, Water and Sewer Construction Foremen Casey Barnhouse, and the Farmington Water Department crew. Thanks are also due to the City Parks and Recreation Department workers, and Bud Norman for the weeding and mowing performed around the garden.”
Engler Park is located at 1400 Air Park Drive. In addition to Winston Butterfly Garden, the park also features six soccer fields, two playgrounds, six tennis courts, a baseball field, four pavilions, two lakes, a wedding ceremony venue, nature trails, a nature sanctuary, and an 18-hole disc golf course.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
