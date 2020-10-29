New water hydrant installed at Winston Butterfly Garden

“These plants perform well in our Missouri climate,” she said. “However, in times of drought, even native plants benefit from watering. A convenient access to water also allows for new plants and annuals to be more easily cared for.”

Blanchfield noted that an irrigation system was installed with the garden but did not work well.

“East Ozarks Audubon had been working with the city of Farmington in the past few years in the hopes of installing a water hydrant close to the beds,” she said. “The Farmington Water Department began installation of a water hydrant at the butterfly beds on Oct. 22, allowing a convenient access to water for the flower beds.

“East Ozarks Audubon thanks Mayor Larry Forsythe, City Administrator Greg Beavers, Public Works Director Larry Lacy, Water and Sewer Construction Foremen Casey Barnhouse, and the Farmington Water Department crew. Thanks are also due to the City Parks and Recreation Department workers, and Bud Norman for the weeding and mowing performed around the garden.”

Engler Park is located at 1400 Air Park Drive. In addition to Winston Butterfly Garden, the park also features six soccer fields, two playgrounds, six tennis courts, a baseball field, four pavilions, two lakes, a wedding ceremony venue, nature trails, a nature sanctuary, and an 18-hole disc golf course.

