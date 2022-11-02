Newborn screening saves life of child with genetic disorder

Katie and Justin Cannell of Farmington are big believers in newborn screening (NBS) after it saved the life of their 2-year-old son, Joey.

Because of NBS being performed shortly after his birth at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Joey was diagnosed with the most severe form of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) — a rare, genetic, progressive neuromuscular disease.

Fast Turnaround

“We really weren’t necessarily expecting Joey,” said Katie Cannell. “It was kind of one of those things where ‘we’ll extend our family, and if we have a baby, we have a baby. We had just had Evey, 4, in 2018. We had a really hard time having her. We ended up going to an infertility clinic at one point because, even on medication, we couldn’t get pregnant. Evey was a surprise. We had her, and then we were like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be so hard to get pregnant again, you know, we’ll just, whatever.’

“Joey was born in 2019. It was a really fast turnaround time, but honestly, for Justin and myself, it was really divine intervention. The timing of everything was really amazing to see because it was just one giant puzzle piece. There is a team out of Washington University. They are the people who treat Joey’s spinal muscular atrophy — SMA. Before we even knew we were pregnant, they were advocating for that genetic disorder. They actually went to Washington [D.C.] and hammered about SMA and how important it is to be added to newborn screenings.”

Unexpected news

Since the medical team was based out of Missouri, the state began requiring newborn screenings — among the first in the United States.

“I don’t know what the count is up to now, but I believe in 2019 — the year that Joey was born — as of that point, only like 11 or 12 states had it on their newborn screenings,” Cannell said. “It’s a very rare disorder, and it was just amazing that they added it in January 2019 — at the beginning of the year — to newborn screenings. I was pregnant at that time and had no idea that Justin and I were carriers and that Joey had this genetic disorder.”

The year Joey was born, one of two treatments available for SMA, Zolgensma, had a hefty cost — $2.1 million.

“It’s an artificial gene,” Callell said. “They built the gene that these children with this disorder are missing, and they give it to them by IV. It just got FDA approved, I believe, in March 2019 — again, before Joey was born — it was put in place. It’s only the second treatment that had become FDA approved that was available for kids with SMA. We had Joey in November. He was fine. He was healthy. He was just a sweet little baby. The only issue that we had was he had to be under the bilirubin lights for a couple of hours after he was born. We didn’t know anything was wrong. We brought him home. He was born on a Friday and went through the weekend. Justin was drilling out of Jefferson Barracks. After drill, he would come to the hospital to visit, and then he would go home.

“We were discharged that Monday. I had set up my appointment with his pediatrician Tuesday morning to make sure everything was OK. The pediatrician said Joey looked great. I took him home and was relaxing with him. Justin took the kids to the park to play, and then I got a phone call from Washington University. I talked to the nurse practitioner. She said, ‘I just wanted to talk to you about your child. He registered positive for this genetic disorder.’ I was like, ‘No. No, he didn’t. He’s fine. I think you have the wrong number.’ Nobody told us. She’s like, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry!’ So, she got off the phone with me and then went back and checked.”

Not a wrong number

Unfortunately, the call Joey’s mother received from the nurse practitioner was not because of a wrong number.

“Our [pediatrician] had gotten the results after our visit, and she didn’t know how to tell us right away,” Cannell said. “Her only experience with SMA in all the years that she’d been practicing was when she was still studying. One of the doctors that she had been following had treated a child with SMA, and it was very traumatic for her. She didn’t know if she should call us back in. She didn’t know if it was an appropriate conversation to have over the phone, so she ended up calling us. Again, she wasn’t familiar with it because it is a rare disorder. It’s not going to be something like, ‘Oh, I know about diabetes,’ or I know it’s a congenital heart defect.’ It’s rare.

“She called us and said it could be something where we barely notice it, or it could be something that is, you know, the end. She told us we would be getting in touch with that neuro team from Washington University. The head of Joey’s treatment team called us on his cell phone after hours. He talked us through it and explained to us what SMA was. He told us there is treatment for it. He told us, ‘DO NOT — ABSOLUTELY DO NOT — Google it. You will regret it. It will be terrifying. That’s not what SMA is currently. Just wait until you come in. Get treated. Get familiar with it.’”

Laying out options

The couple took the doctor’s advice and didn’t go to the internet to search out information on SMA.

“Both of us are in the medical field, and one of the things we know is, if you go onto Web M.D., everything is cancer,” Cannell said. “It usually doesn’t end well. They got us in within a few days. We met them, and they laid out our options. At that time, there were only two treatments. There was SPINRAZA, which is an intrathecal injection. They go through the spine just like you would with a spinal block. With that one, they go in and take out five ccs of spinal fluid and then they put in five ccs of the medication. Our other option was Zolgensma, that’s supposed to be ‘one and done.’ You get that, you’re treated, you’re done.

“With SPINRAZA, you would have to go every four months, three times a year, for an indefinite period of time. We went with Zolgensma. We have TRICARE through Justin. He isn’t on active duty any longer, but he is in the National Guard. TRICARE was fantastic. The approval wasn’t what took the longest. What took a while was getting a contract on who was going to pay what between Children’s and TRICARE. He got treated when he was three weeks old. It definitely helped.”

About SMA

Cannell explained what causes SMA and the dire outcome for children who don’t receive treatment.

“Everybody is born with that one gene that makes a special protein for your muscles — it's like food for your muscles,” she said. “You are also born with backup genes, and you can have eight backup genes, but most people have only two backup genes. The thing about that is the backup genes only make 10% of the protein that the one gene makes 100% of. So, if you were born without that gene, backup genes will make some, but only 10%. With SMA, 60% of the newborns that are born with it only have two backup genes — they’re only getting 20% of that protein. That’s not enough to live. Untreated, they only live six months to a year. Basically, your muscles starve. It’s all of the skeletal muscles, and it affects you kind of from the edges of your body in. You lose your muscle function with your arms, your legs. Eventually, it gets all the way to your core where you can’t swallow, you can’t breathe. It’s horrible.

“SPINRAZA was the first one approved, and Zolgensma was the second one approved — the year Joey was born, and they work two different ways. Zolgensma works by replacing the gene that you’re missing. Once it’s in, it’s done. You can’t get it back out. It’s in there, it’s working. SPINRAZA is different in that it pushes those backup genes to make more. It’s like, ‘All right, guys, come on!’ This is how you make more, so you have to produce more, but it only does it for a short time, which is why you have to go back and keep getting it injected into your spine.”

Hitting milestones

According to Cannell, by the time Joey was approaching his first birthday, the medical team would perform an assessment to see if was hitting his milestones.

“He was doing well — especially compared to a child who wasn’t treated — he was alive, but they could still see that SMA was still affecting him,” she said. “They could tell he wasn’t where your average child would be. So, to help him, they wanted to start him on SPINRAZA. At that point, not many people had been doing combined therapy, but a new medication had come out — risdiplam. That is an oral one, and it works the same way SPINRAZA does, motivating those backup genes. The only thing about risdiplam with the studies they did on lab rats, it showed mutations in the male reproductive organs. Sometimes things translate over into humans, sometimes, it doesn’t. With new drugs, we don’t know what translates over to humans as far as side effects, so they said, ‘If he was a girl, we’d do it. He’s a boy, let's go with SPINRAZA. We went with the SPINRAZA, and it has been such a blessing.

“Joey was approved and got those loading doses in, and then something flagged him in the TRICARE system as far as being covered by insurance. They kicked it back. We had to go through a few hoops, and honestly, TRICARE has been amazing. The team advocated for Joey on our behalf, and we did as well. We sent in a letter showing the improvement that we had seen with this additional drug onboard. It really does help him. Once they got the letters, TRICARE said, ‘OK.’ It set a precedent in TRICARE’s treatment options. If there is a rare medical condition where alternate or continuing treatments are available, TRICARE would approve those. Our team has told us that other people have followed us. They point to Joey’s case and say, ‘Hey, you guys approved for him, let’s approve it for these other kids.’”

Marked improvement

The Cannells have seen a marked improvement in Joey’s condition since he began treatment within the first month of being born and have positive expectations for what lies ahead for their son.

“Every time we’ve gone in for the spinal treatment, it’s been amazing,” Cannell said. “Whenever we go in, after we come out, there is always a bump in what he is able to do. Whether it’s a milestone or a skill that he is already doing — he’s doing it better — or he's able to do something new.

“He’s going to be three on Nov. 14, praise the Lord! He’s getting to the point where we are using a walker with him. Him starting to walk with a walker — he’s so close to standing! He’s started pushing up with his hind legs and hands, sticking that butt up into the air, sort of like one of those bridges. He’s so motivated and proud of himself. He wants to do things, so we’re getting there. I believe that he will get there. As far as what that looks like, as far as whether it’s with a walker, with canes — however it is — we believe he’s going to get there.”

The key

While the path hasn't been an easy one, Cannell explained the reason why she and her husband have been able to remain encouraged despite Joey's medical issue.

"The day we found out was devastating, however, Justin and I love and are loved by the Lord," she said. "We have a firm foundation of faith in His solid rock. Throughout Joe’s journey we have seen blessing after blessing. God has Joe taken care of, and we can see that. It is hard to be discouraged about his outcome when we know and have seen what God is actively doing in our child’s life.

"When Joe was born, a specific verse of the hymn 'Because He Lives' was constantly in my mind.

'How sweet to hold a newborn baby, And feel the pride and joy he gives; But greater still, the calm assurance: This child can face uncertain days because He lives!'