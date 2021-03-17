News briefs from the local schools

• Each year the State Department of Education conducts a contest on the subject of national, state, and local government for all high schools throughout the state. The object of this contest is to arouse a greater interest in our democratic form of government. Each high school may send three contestants from the junior and senior classes in social studies. The pupil making the highest score in each county is sent to Jefferson City to take part in a student assembly that is conducted by these pupils in the House of Representatives. They choose their own speaker, select committees, and pass a bill of their own making on that day just as a regular legislature does.

This year, St. Francois County had 21 contestants from its several high schools. Miss Helen Margaret Lester from Desloge won first place with a score of 175 out of a possible 220, Donald Eugene White from Bismarck won second place with a score of 166, and Miss Ella Haw Johnson of our own school won third with a score of 165. She was the only junior who placed. This is a very comprehensive test, and while the scores are not as high this year as last, they are very good considering the type of some questions asked.