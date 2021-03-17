News briefs from the local schools

This story originally appeared in the March 7, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
• “Religion, morality, and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.” — Ordinance of 1787
• The file of Public Affairs Pamphlets for the high school library has been completed, making a total of 52 pamphlets. Among the later editions are the following: “Should Married Women Work?” “If War Comes,” “America’s Children,” “59 Cents of Your Dollar,” “Safeguarding Our Civil Liberties,” and “Loan Sharks and Their Victims.”
• There has been received for use in the Farmington Public Schools a series of pamphlets entitled “Teaching Materials on the Defense of Democracy” prepared by a committee of the Educational Policies Commission, an organization within the National Education Association. Teachers are making a study of these pamphlets, and a series of five-minute talks will be given by the teachers in a teacher’s meeting on Monday afternoon, March 10. The titles of the different pamphlets are: “Our Democracy,” “How May We Defend Democracy?” “Suggestions for Teaching American History in the Present Emergency,” “The School: An Arsenal for Democracy,” “How You can Strengthen Democracy,” and “Current Documents on Democracy.”
• Each year the State Department of Education conducts a contest on the subject of national, state, and local government for all high schools throughout the state. The object of this contest is to arouse a greater interest in our democratic form of government. Each high school may send three contestants from the junior and senior classes in social studies. The pupil making the highest score in each county is sent to Jefferson City to take part in a student assembly that is conducted by these pupils in the House of Representatives. They choose their own speaker, select committees, and pass a bill of their own making on that day just as a regular legislature does.
This year, St. Francois County had 21 contestants from its several high schools. Miss Helen Margaret Lester from Desloge won first place with a score of 175 out of a possible 220, Donald Eugene White from Bismarck won second place with a score of 166, and Miss Ella Haw Johnson of our own school won third with a score of 165. She was the only junior who placed. This is a very comprehensive test, and while the scores are not as high this year as last, they are very good considering the type of some questions asked.
The teachers who accompanied the pupils last Saturday plan to take all contestants to Jefferson City for the Student Assembly on March 22. The losers will sit in the balcony and watch the winners on the lower floor carry on. It this way all will gain some experience.
Farmington has never failed to place in these contests. We have won one first, one second, and two third places in the four years this contest has been held.
Farmington teachers felt that it was an opportune time to cooperate in the church attendance project underway in Farmington by fostering church attendance among the pupils from the high school to the primary grades. They undertook by wholehearted cooperation of teachers and pupils to contribute materially to the success of the church attendance movement. A partial survey of the results obtained among Farmington school pupils for the first Sunday in March was as follows:
Of a total of 738 pupils belonging, 521 attended regular church services, not counting Sunday School. This was 70 percent of all Farmington school children in regular church services last Sunday. The best record was made by the Douglass school where 38 of the 40 pupils attended. The Annie Lloyd school scored 85 percent; homeroom 10M in the high school, 85 percent; homeroom 12M, 82 percent; and homeroom 10Z, 81.3 percent.