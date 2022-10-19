Newspaper staff bring home 13 awards from Better Newspaper Contest

Daily Journal, Farmington Press, and Democrat News staff took home 13 awards from the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest with about half of the awards being first place. Last year, the staff received 12 awards.

First place recipients include Sports Editor Matt King for his story “Doubted Dodd departs MBU 2-time champ, all-American” from Dec. 22 for Best Sports Feature Story.

Farmington Press Editor Kevin Jenkins brought home two first place awards for "Autism center for children in the works" on June 15 for Best Story about Education and “A COVID miracle: Fritch back home after long ordeal" on March 5, 2021 was the Best Health Story.

Reporter Victoria Kemper received first place in Best New Story for "Community steps up to take care of each other" and "Emergency management director describes the Fredericktown tornado aftermath" on Nov. 3 following the tornado in Fredericktown.

Reporter Mark Marberry received first place in Best Business Story with “Barber Bones makes the ‘final cut'" on July 6, 2021.

Reporter Bobby Radford received first place for Best Breaking News Story with “Inquest jury finds Martin’s death was from violence, not suicide” on July 31, 2021.

Second place recipients include Marberry in Best Story About Rural Life or Agriculture for “It’s a family business at Farmington Regional Stockyards”; Kemper received a second place for the Democrat News under Best Business Story “One for the road” featuring the Dairy Bar; and King received second place in Best Sports Photograph from “Kelly delivers dazzling no-hitter, Central rolls” with Central softball player Aubree Eaton leaping over Ste. Genevieve shortstop Brittney Kreitler.

The staff also received two third places. King received third place in Best Sports News Story or Package with “Cunningham, 4x800 girls pace Farmington at state” and Assistant Editor Sarah Haas received third place under Best Military Story for "Marine's video of happy reunion with mom goes viral."

Under honorable mention in Best News Story, Radford was recognized for “Mother seeks justice in daughter’s death, second autopsy performed;" and Marberry received honorable mention in Best Business Story for “From Farmington to Thailand and back home again.”

"Congratulations to the news staff for all their hard work," Daily Journal Editor Teresa Ressel Inserra said. "These people live and work here and truly care about what is going on in their communities. I couldn't ask for better staff."