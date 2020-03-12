Night, thermal vision bill headed to House floor

Greetings friends of the 144th Legislative District!

With only a couple of weeks remaining before the legislature heads to Spring Break, the days are long with everyone scrambling to make sure their priority legislation is moving. This week I had three bills heard on the House floor and three other bills heard in committee.

My House Bill 1292, which would allow landowners and land owners agents to use night vision, infrared, and thermal imaging devices to kill feral hogs on their own property was passed out of Rules Committee and is headed to the House Floor.

These hogs are very destructive and we need to be using every tool in the toolbox to get rid of them. I do not think MDC should be telling us what we can, and cannot do on our own private property. Many people from our surrounding communities have made several trips to the Capitol to support this, and similar legislation.

Local License Offices