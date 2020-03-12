Night, thermal vision bill headed to House floor

Greetings friends of the 144th Legislative District!
With only a couple of weeks remaining before the legislature heads to Spring Break, the days are long with everyone scrambling to make sure their priority legislation is moving. This week I had three bills heard on the House floor and three other bills heard in committee.
My House Bill 1292, which would allow landowners and land owners agents to use night vision, infrared, and thermal imaging devices to kill feral hogs on their own property was passed out of Rules Committee and is headed to the House Floor.
These hogs are very destructive and we need to be using every tool in the toolbox to get rid of them. I do not think MDC should be telling us what we can, and cannot do on our own private property. Many people from our surrounding communities have made several trips to the Capitol to support this, and similar legislation.
Local License Offices
As most of you are aware, two of our local licenses offices lost the bid on their offices to outside large organizations. Our communities feel our needs will best be served by keeping the operators local. I filed a bill to help keep outside companies from coming in and taking over our local offices from local citizens and organizations. This week I was able to add this language on to another bill. This will give in an extra opportunity to pass through the process.
The amendment requires the director of the Department of Revenue to award fee office contracts through a competitive bidding process and to give preference to certain factors, such as Missouri not-for-profit corporations, persons and entities that reinvest at least 75% of net proceeds to charitable organizations in the state, and persons or entities that are based in a location near the fee office location. It is now headed to the Senate.
Special committee receives coronavirus briefing
A Missouri House panel this week heard from three doctors, including the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), about how ready the state is for the coronavirus. The members of the Special Committee on Disease Prevention and Control heard Missouri is very prepared and that the best thing Missourians can do to prevent the disease from spreading is wash their hands.
More than 100 people had been confirmed to have the coronavirus in the United States and it is responsible for 11 deaths in United States as of March 5. The disease has killed more than 3,200 people globally. House Speaker Elijah Haahr created the special committee to assess Missouri’s readiness to deal with the disease if it appears here.
No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Missouri. Williams, who has been in regular contact with federal officials and his counterparts from other states, said samples from fewer than 15 patients in Missouri are being tested for the virus, while California has tested more than 460 people. The coronavirus is very much like the common cold or flu in the symptoms that a person presents.
The doctors told lawmakers that the state has a plan in place for dealing with a pandemic and those plans were made available to lawmakers and the media. The best things the public can do to protect against coronavirus and stem its spread are the same things commonly recommended to keep healthy.
“Starting today we’re pushing out to all 50,000 state employees our messaging that the most important thing that will keep people from dying in this epidemic is that… soap. It’s public health 101,” said Williams.
Whitt said, “If you’re sick, please stay at home. If you’re sick and need to go see a doctor please check in, tell them about your symptoms.”
The doctors also recommended that those who haven’t gotten a flu shot go ahead and do so, as cases of the flu continue to rise. The state health lab in Jefferson City now has the capability to test for coronavirus and have a result in six hours.
Speaker Haahr said the legislature is prepared to act as needed to support the response to coronavirus, including by appropriating funds or giving authority for the spending of federal funds. He said the citizens of Missouri should know their government is prepared to protect them from the virus, and said he has complete faith in Williams to head up the state’s response.
Bill assists Missourians with Alzheimer’s (HB 1683)
Members of the Missouri House gave approval this week to legislation that seeks to improve the state’s efforts to assist individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.
Estimates predict that 20,000 more Missourians will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the next five years. A study has not been done for the last 10 years to look at the state plan to overcome Alzheimer’s. With the changes that have occurred in the last 10 years, and especially with the growing number of individuals with Alzheimer’s, it’s time to go back and take a closer look at this again.
The bill simply renews a task force within the Department of Health and Senior Services that had been in place in the past to look at the state plan and what the best practices are for treating those with the disease. The task force would assess all state programs that address Alzheimer's and update and maintain the integrated state plan.
An amendment added to the bill on the House floor would require the Division of Aging to provide information and support to persons with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias by establishing a family support group in every county. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Bills sent to the Senate
HB 1912 modifies provisions relating to recreation vehicle dealer agreements. Currently, a recreation vehicle (RV) manufacturer must repurchase new, untitled RVs from the current and prior model year from an RV dealer when the dealer agreement is terminated, canceled, or not renewed by the manufacturer for cause.
This bill modifies such repurchase to include voluntary dealer terminations within the RV dealer agreement, discontinuation of a franchise or line-make, distributor changes, and ceasing to do business in the state. The bill expands current authorized buy-back procedures and is an important "fix" for dealers.
HB 1898 creates the offense of unlawful use of an unmanned aircraft near a correctional center, mental health hospital, or certain open air facilities, including sports stadiums holding 5,000 or more persons, as defined in the bill. The bill is keeping up with new technology.
Since 2016, there have been at least 11 drones flown over Missouri's correctional centers. There is no offense, currently, but inmates and correctional center employees fear for their safety when they see a drone near the center.
HB 1800 allows for the issuance of two sets of Purple Heart specialty license plates. The first set of plates shall be issued without a fee and only the regular registration fee shall apply to any additional set of plates. The bill will allow veterans to use an additional license plate for another vehicle. My License Bureau bill was added on to this bill as an amendment.
HB 1468 provides that the supervisor of liquor control shall not prohibit a person from participating in the sale of alcohol solely on the basis of being found guilty of a felony offense. The bill also specifies that the Missouri Gaming Commission will not prohibit a person from participating in the sale of lottery tickets solely on the basis of being found guilty of a criminal offense, but the person is not eligible to be a licensed lottery game retailer.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.