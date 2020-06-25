Nine Farmington students receive degrees at Missouri

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 9, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Six students from Farmington were among the 1,453 who received degrees at Columbia Tuesday night, June 7, at the 118th Annual Commencement exercises of the University of Missouri.
In addition to these, there were also three students from Farmington among the 498 who completed the requirements for degrees at the close of the fall semester in January, making a total of 1,951 in Tuesday night’s graduating class.
Those who completed their requirements this spring were Randol Bruce Brune, LL.B.; Jon Dennis Cozean, B.J.; Stanton Lee Hardy, M.D.’ Robert John McLaren, A.M.; Frederick Charles Rogge, B.S. in Forestry; and Barbara Ann Wade, B.S. in Education.
Among those completing their requirements in January were Don Fritch, B.S. in C.E.; Orin Keith Hulsey, B.S. in Education; and Joe William Stewart, B.J.
Mrs. Kenneth Scheffel (Marilyn Hardy) completed the requirements for her degree in January but was unable to be present for commencement. She has been living in Berkley, California, where Mr. Scheffel is doing research work at the University of California.
The degrees were conferred by University President Elmer Ellis, who also conferred commissions in the armed services of the United States on more than 100 of the graduates who had completed advanced ROTC requirement, conferred titles of emeritus on five members of the university faculty and staff, and conferred honorary doctorate degrees on five distinguished Americans.
Stanley E. Crawford of Knob Lick received his M.S. Degree, having completed his requirements in January.
Brune is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Brune, Rt. One; Cozean’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Cozean of 217 W. Columbia St.; Hardy and Mrs. Scheffel are the children of Mr. and Mrs. A.O. Hardy of 408 W. First; McLaren is the son of Mr. and Mrs. H.J. McLaren of 306 S. Henry St.; Rogge’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. P.F.C. Rogge of 217 Colorado Ave.; and Miss Wade is the daughter of Mrs. C.E. Wade of 712 W. Columbia.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Fritch are the parents of Don Fritch, and Hulsey’s mother is Mrs. Melvin Parker. Joe Stewart is the son of the Rev. and Mrs. William Stewart.
