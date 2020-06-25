Nine Farmington students receive degrees at Missouri

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 9, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Six students from Farmington were among the 1,453 who received degrees at Columbia Tuesday night, June 7, at the 118th Annual Commencement exercises of the University of Missouri.

In addition to these, there were also three students from Farmington among the 498 who completed the requirements for degrees at the close of the fall semester in January, making a total of 1,951 in Tuesday night’s graduating class.

Those who completed their requirements this spring were Randol Bruce Brune, LL.B.; Jon Dennis Cozean, B.J.; Stanton Lee Hardy, M.D.’ Robert John McLaren, A.M.; Frederick Charles Rogge, B.S. in Forestry; and Barbara Ann Wade, B.S. in Education.

Among those completing their requirements in January were Don Fritch, B.S. in C.E.; Orin Keith Hulsey, B.S. in Education; and Joe William Stewart, B.J.

Mrs. Kenneth Scheffel (Marilyn Hardy) completed the requirements for her degree in January but was unable to be present for commencement. She has been living in Berkley, California, where Mr. Scheffel is doing research work at the University of California.