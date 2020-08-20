No horsin' around

“Right now, the government is trying to get involved with drugs in all horses,” he said. “Right now, they are wanting to stop Lasix at the racetracks for quarter horses. If I take my horse from here — elevation 800 feet — and take it to Denver — elevation 5,000 feet — and run it, the first thing that will happen is blood is going to be running out of the nose from the lungs.

"You give them Lasix and it does not do that. It does not improve the performance. If you bleed once, you’re shut down for 30 days, bleed twice three months, bleed three times you’re done. All it takes is an injection of Lasix, but they’re trying to stop that. I, for one, am for going after everybody that cheats on drugging animals. Every discipline, if there’s money involved, there’s cheating.

“We want it done right, we want to clean it up. But not take away the drugs that help a horse stay safe. If we could get some representation now on committees from people who understood that we are trying to clean up, but right now some of the approaches are going to hurt the horses, not help them.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

