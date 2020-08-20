No horsin' around

When you're as busy as Danny Joe and Sandra Miller, you haven't got much time to "horse around." The Millers breed champion quarter horses that run on racetracks throughout the U.S.
Last Friday, U.S. Representative Jason Smith, R-8th District, visited the couple's West Crest Farm located outside of Farmington as part of his annual Farm Tour.
Danny Joe explained the operation to Smith as the congressman toured the property along with the Millers and State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington.
“These are quarter horse racehorses,” Miller said. “We are into breeding, and the way they’ve got the breeding down now, it’s so micromanaged.”
Smith asked Miller if he has any horses currently racing.
“I just have one, I don’t like to run them,” Miller said. “The satisfaction, it’s like your kids. You breed this and this, you’re always trying to improve and do something different.”
“How do you know?” Smith asked. “I know you use the bloodlines, how do you know when they are a colt, they’re going to have the potential to be a good race horse?”
Miller pointed to four horses in a paddock. “One of them is an overachiever, and you’ll see it. One is an underachiever, doesn’t care if it ever runs first in its life, one’s a hypochondriac. When you are out there, every year it’s like a kindergarten class, which hat do you put on which student this year.
“Used to, I tried to pick out a good horse when my mares had their babies. But, I’ve got my breeding level up to a point where I’m looking at the best horses, not the good horses.”
Year before last, Miller had two full brother horses similar in age. One he sold at sale for $105,000. His son-in-law bought the other one, is racing it and has won $2.2 million so far.
“Last year, it was named among the top three year olds in the world in quarter horses,” he said. “Every year Oklahoma gives me a belt buckle for having a top breeding program.”
Pointing to a horse that has been raced at tracks in several states, Smith asked, “What’s the closest to here that he could run?”
“Oklahoma City,” Miller said. He noted that years ago, racetracks were voted in to be allowed in Missouri, but for various reasons, none were ever built.
Smith then asked what type of horses race in the Kentucky Derby.
“Thoroughbreds,” Miller said. “I had thoroughbreds for a while, the owners of thoroughbreds are nice people, but they’re business. They don’t have a lot fun.”
Miller brought up a problem commercial drivers face when transporting any livestock for long distances.
“These new electronic logs are a big concern,” he said. “We’ve got an exemption until September. Driving back and forth on I44, tractor trailers have a nine hour trip to get to St. Louis from Oklahoma City, and they’ve got to do it in eight hours or pull over and rest. Guess what they’re doing — 80-85 miles an hour. We can’t pull over with livestock.
"I had heatstroke on a yearling going to Lazy E Ranch in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Just because of construction we were going 10-15 miles an hour for about 20 minutes. They’ll heat up. They’ve been struggling with this for a long time. To require anything hauling livestock, chickens whatever, if you’re going to haul them, you can’t stop.”
Rep. Smith said this has been an issue since he’s been in Congress.
“We’ve filed legislation to try to rescind and have the exemption for all of agriculture. The administration has done an executive order right now to make it temporarily exempted. Secretary Chao, I’ve spoken to her about it, they’re in the process of redrafting the rules that were created under the prior administration to hopefully fix the problem.”
Miller also brought up the efforts to export horse meat to Mexico or Canada. Smith noted that this has been a matter of personal concern.
“It’s actually illegal in our country, but they continue to unfund the USDA inspectors to prevent any slaughtering facility to be opened,” he said. “We have put in requests to fund that every year in the Appropriations Committee because we have a horse processing facility that wants to open in our congressional district. You’re talking about real jobs. And if you are talking about a humane transport, shipping horses to Mexico is actually worse. There’s a huge need for that in our area. It’s illegal to eat horse meat in the U.S., so we are not processing it and eating it.”
Miller added, “I had a trucker tell me that in the mountains of South Carolina, [after they stopped processing horses] the biggest concern was not hitting a deer, it was hitting a horse. People were just turning them loose, no one wanted to buy them; they weren’t processing them. So they are out there to fend for themselves.”
According to Rep. Smith people have turned horses loose in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
“We have some wild horses there, but we’ve had them turn them loose because they can’t sell them, they can’t get rid of them,” he said. “My grandfather always said the one thing you never do when you go to the sale barn is keep your trailer unlocked, because you’ll end up having a horse in it when you come out.”
The area's horse breeding industry is something Miller thinks the public should know more about.
“Here in this area, and especially in Farmington, we’ve got some of the top breeders of different disciplines of horses that there is,” he said. “We’ve consistently had top breeders of Arabian horses in Farmington. We have what they call the gentle giants, [Albert] Cleve is on world level championships.”
Miller then brought up breeders and racers concerns about government regulation regarding drugs in the horseracing industry.
“Right now, the government is trying to get involved with drugs in all horses,” he said. “Right now, they are wanting to stop Lasix at the racetracks for quarter horses. If I take my horse from here — elevation 800 feet — and take it to Denver — elevation 5,000 feet — and run it, the first thing that will happen is blood is going to be running out of the nose from the lungs.
"You give them Lasix and it does not do that. It does not improve the performance. If you bleed once, you’re shut down for 30 days, bleed twice three months, bleed three times you’re done. All it takes is an injection of Lasix, but they’re trying to stop that. I, for one, am for going after everybody that cheats on drugging animals. Every discipline, if there’s money involved, there’s cheating.
“We want it done right, we want to clean it up. But not take away the drugs that help a horse stay safe. If we could get some representation now on committees from people who understood that we are trying to clean up, but right now some of the approaches are going to hurt the horses, not help them.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
