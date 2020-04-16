Norman Silvey retires from feed business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 5, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

After 41 years in the feed, seed, fertilizer and farm supplies business, Norman Silvey is retiring. His businesses have been passed on to his children, giving Norman and his wife, Imogene, time to farm, travel and do church work.

The feed business is a tradition in the Silvey family. Jennie and Gary Miller operate Miller Feed and Pet Supply in Farmington, a business once owned by Norman Silvey. In those days, the business was known as Silvey Feed. Silvey operated the Farmington business for seven years before selling it to his daughter and son-in-law in 1988.

Norman sold his Potosi store, Silvey Feed and Supply, to his daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Robert Avila. One of that community’s oldest family-owned businesses, the store will now be known as R & M Feed and Parts Center, as it will also offer tractor and machinery parts.

The children of Norman and Imogene Silvey will host a reception in honor of their parents’ retirement on Sunday, April 8th, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Potosi Lions Den. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The theme of the party is “Retirement, a time for looking back with pride and for looking ahead with joy.”

