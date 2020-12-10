'Nutcracker' is looking a little different this year

In the four decades of the Young People’s Performing Arts Theatre (YPPAT), its members have never experienced a year like 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many activities and arts-related programs to come to an abrupt standstill this past spring. Many organizations have not yet resumed activities or are only operating on a limited basis.

Shortly after auditions were held in August and practices began in September, Kimberly Gavin Anderson, creator of YPPAT, said this year’s Nutcracker performance would be “more vitally important than any season in our 40-year history.”

Little did Anderson realize that months later in December, the YPPAT’s live Nutcracker show would be one of only two performances still happening in the entire state of Missouri.

The organization has encountered and successfully conquered difficulties along the way. Safety precautions were put into place.

It’s now production week for the alternating cast of about 125 and crew members. All cast and crew members will be wearing facial coverings at all times, including while performing.

As far as the audience, they will be socially distanced from each other and will also be required to wear facial coverings.