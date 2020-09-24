Odd Fellows Lodge No. 48 celebrates 100th anniversary

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Sept. 29, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor
On an autumn night in October 1850, a small group of men gathered at the Sons of Temperance Hall in Farmington to form an Odd Fellows lodge, and next Saturday, Oct. 7, the present-day St. Francois Lodge 48 of the I.O.O.F. will observe that inauspicious beginning with a large celebration honoring the 100th anniversary of the organization.
The celebration will begin with registration at 3 o’clock and a continuous program of events will carry on until 11 o’clock that night.
W.L. Maddox, grand master of the Grand Lodge of Missouri, and L.O.H. Erickson, grand secretary, will be present. The past grand master, Robert I. Cope of Poplar Bluff, will make the address. Other high officials, including those of the Rebekah degree, will be present.
Almost 1,000 men have joined the Odd Fellows here to promote their motto of “Brotherly love, friendship and truth,” and the lodge, one of the older and wealthier ones of the state, has become the mother lodge for many others in this section.
During this year, the number of meetings held in the past century expect to pass the 5,000 mark. Its present three-story building, erected in 1894, has been improved and modernized and members are now considering building a new lodge hall to the rear of the present one on the Columbia and Washington street corner.
The original records, which are in good condition, tell the story of the initial meeting. A special deputy of the grand master, John Libby, opened and instituted the lodge. Officers elected and installed were Valentine C. Peers, merchant of Farmington, noble grand; A.C. Foster, vice grand; H.T. Bailey, manager of Iron Works at Pilot Knob, secretary; and John L. Resinger, three miles east of Farmington, treasurer; with John Hunter, born in Ireland and a bloomer in the Iron Works at Pilot Knob, the other member.
The lodge then accepted the petitions of Alfred A. Rudy, tailor of Farmington, and L.F. Maxon, and conferred the degrees of the order on them. Thus the St. Francois Lodge came into existence.
The lodge approaches the new century with visions of still greater opportunities as the order offers a field of usefulness for those desirous of helping their fellowman.
