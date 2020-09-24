Odd Fellows Lodge No. 48 celebrates 100th anniversary

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Sept. 29, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

On an autumn night in October 1850, a small group of men gathered at the Sons of Temperance Hall in Farmington to form an Odd Fellows lodge, and next Saturday, Oct. 7, the present-day St. Francois Lodge 48 of the I.O.O.F. will observe that inauspicious beginning with a large celebration honoring the 100th anniversary of the organization.

The celebration will begin with registration at 3 o’clock and a continuous program of events will carry on until 11 o’clock that night.

W.L. Maddox, grand master of the Grand Lodge of Missouri, and L.O.H. Erickson, grand secretary, will be present. The past grand master, Robert I. Cope of Poplar Bluff, will make the address. Other high officials, including those of the Rebekah degree, will be present.

Almost 1,000 men have joined the Odd Fellows here to promote their motto of “Brotherly love, friendship and truth,” and the lodge, one of the older and wealthier ones of the state, has become the mother lodge for many others in this section.