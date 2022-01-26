Officers elected for beautification association

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 22, 1932, of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The regular meeting of the St. Francois County Highway Beautification Association was held in the County Courtroom on Tuesday, January 19th, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting was presided over by Dr. C.C. Schuttler and representatives from different parts of the County were present.

The annual election of officers was held and Dr. C.C. Schuttler was elected President Emeritus, and Judge Shelton Horn, Honorary President. Mrs. K.C. Weber was elected President, W.H. Lemmel, Vice President and Fielding McCormick, Secretary-Treasurer.

The Executive Committee includes, besides the officers, these chairmen for the different committees of the County: Esther, Harry Rosentingel; Bismarck, Mr. Wright; Libertyville, Mrs. J.C. Ballard; Doe Run, Mrs. B.O. Gideon; Leadwood, Mrs. McMullin; Iron Mountain, Fred Highley; FrankClay, Mrs. Mosier; Bonne Terre, Dr. E.H. Revoir; Cantwell, mrs. Sally Matkin; Desloge, Mrs. L.B. Lester and E.R. Tragett; St. Francois, Mrs. C.G. Dresser; Flat River, W. H. Lemmel; Elvins, Rs. T.A. Hollman; Rivermines, C.B. Phillips and Farmington, Mrs. W.P. Giessing.

These chairmen, with their committees, will have charge of the work in their respective localities.

Mrs. O.W. Bleeck was appointed Publicity chairman for Farmington and M.M. Huff will carry on as chairman of special projects for plantings, woodland preserves and bird sanctuaries. Paul Teal was appointed chairman of the Farm Beautification contest and Miss Mary Butterfield, chairman of Beautification of school grounds. Other chairmen will be named later.

Dr. C.C. Schuttler has served the Association as President most efficiently during the past three years, having been elected at the original meeting of the organization, and it was with regret the association accepted his decision that he would rather no longer serve in that capacity. Dr. Schuttler was then elected President Emeritus.

The plans for the year’s work were fully discussed and will be formulated and presented in a later report.

The weather remaining open, many shrubs that had been heeled in the spring planting, are being set in place along the highway. Spice bushes, birch trees, red-stemmed dogwood, flowering dogwood, vernal witch hazel, ninebark, hazelnut and filberts are some of those set out this week.

