Officials return from California, Texas with prisoners

Sheriff Presnell and Prosecuting Attorney Smith returned Sunday morning from California and Texas where they had gone to secure two prisoners wanted in this county.

The prisoners are Robert Burke, who was being held at Huntington Park, California, and who was wanted here for breaking jail last June. He was previously held here on a charge of participation in the Buckley Store robbery. Jimmy Hutchings, the other prisoner who was returned last Sunday, had been captured by the police at El Paso, Texas. He is charged with holding up and of robbing Dr. Duckworth last October.