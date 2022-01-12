 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials return from California, Texas with prisoners

This story originally appeared 90 years ago in the Friday, Jan. 8, 1932, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Sheriff Presnell and Prosecuting Attorney Smith returned Sunday morning from California and Texas where they had gone to secure two prisoners wanted in this county.

The prisoners are Robert Burke, who was being held at Huntington Park, California, and who was wanted here for breaking jail last June. He was previously held here on a charge of participation in the Buckley Store robbery. Jimmy Hutchings, the other prisoner who was returned last Sunday, had been captured by the police at El Paso, Texas. He is charged with holding up and of robbing Dr. Duckworth last October.

Both prisoners are being held in the county jail awaiting trial in the February term of Circuit Court.

