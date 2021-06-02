Old-fashioned big top circus coming to Farmington

The 90-minute circus performances, taking place at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, will bring the magic of the circus to life. This year’s lineup includes an all-star group of performers and entertainers. See Miss Simone and her breath taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “ Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Logan Jimenez with his Cockatoo Review, Emilie Dean with her amazing feats of aerial strength, the Wheel of Destiny, and back by popular demand, the Russian Swing by The Perez Family. The shows will also feature performing jungle cats, Soloman & Delilah, presented by Mr. Trey Key, that will have the audience on the edge of their seats. All of the acts will be accompanied by original music composed by the talented, Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, California. The performers are sure to amaze, delight and entertain the audience members of all ages beyond their wildest imagination.