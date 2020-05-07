Once-a-day mail starts here Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, April 28, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

Beginning next Tuesday, mail delivery in Farmington’s residential district will be on a once-a-day basis in line with the re-routing made necessary by last week’s economy move of the postal department. Postmaster Elmer Brown reports that the daily, Monday through Saturday, mail will be started early in the morning as usual, but delivery will not be completed until about 3:30 each day.

Other changes going into effect Tuesday are: Parcel post delivery in both the business and residential districts will be once daily; window service will be from 8 until 5 each day, with the windows closing at 1 o’clock on Saturday.

As of May 8, collection of mail from boxes in the residential districts will be once daily. Times of collections will be posted on the boxes on Monday, May 8, but until that time the collections will continue to be made twice daily.

The move, prompted by legislative suggestions to cut down postal department expenses, has caused the local post officer to cut its force back to the permanent, 22-person, compliment. Two temporary employees are affected by the move.