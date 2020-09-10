Once upon a time...

"Cecil Roberts, who my husband and I knew quite well, got this idea one day. We were out at the Elks Club one evening and he said, ‘Janet, I need another announcer. Why don’t you come out and interview for me? Well, I still think to this day that he was just joking, and I jokingly said, ‘OK, when do you want me to come out?’ He said, ‘Oh, Monday will be fine.’ I think both of us thought in our minds that neither one of us was serious, but I went out that Monday and talked to him. He tried me out and he hired me — and I think we were both really shocked at this! I know the rest of the announcers out there were because I was the only woman and I was probably the first woman who was on radio full-time in the county. It was quite an unusual thing. I was trained on the air. That’s how I learned radio.”

Two Unforgettable Days

Douglas in time became a popular KREI announcer, news reporter and disk jokey who went by the handle, “J.D. the D.J.”

“I will never forget this," she said. "It was one of the most memorable moments of my life. I was on air and at that time we had teletypes in the other room. You could hear them dinging out there when something important came through. So, I went out and did what they call ‘tear down the news’ and brought it in. It said, BREAKING NEWS, OF IMMEDIATE IMPORTANCE’ and all that.