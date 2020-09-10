There are some people who see life as random incidences that take place from the day we're born until the day we die — all seemingly without any rhyme or reason.
Others, like long-time Farmington Press columnist Janet Douglas, see their lives from the prospective of a storyteller — memories both good and bad observed through the lens of someone who believes their life to be an exciting journey filled with unforgettable plotlines and characters.
Over a life that spans almost 85 years, Douglas has amassed a lifetime of "once upon a time" stories. While she'll be the first to admit real life offers few if any "happily ever afters," this is a strong and opinionated woman who experiences each and every day as another story in a book that still has many new chapters yet to come.
The only child
Douglas, who has lived the vast majority of her life in Farmington, was born Janet Chilton on Oct. 26, 1935, in the city of St. Louis.
"That was only because that’s where my mother had to go to be in the hospital at that time," she explained. "They brought me back home to Farmington immediately. I’ll be 85 on my next birthday, but I’m not counting it. I’m doing a do-over because I got absolutely no use out of this last year. With the virus, I said, ‘Well, this has been a wasted year. I’m not counting this one!’"
Douglas was the only child of Vivian and Viola Greb-LePere Chilton. She remembers the similarity of her parents' first names was often a source of confusion.
"My father couldn’t understand why his mother gave him that stupid name," she said. "It caused many embarrassing and funny moments as he went through life. My mother’s name was Viola. Whenever I had to fill out a form with my father’s and mother’s name, I would put Vivian and Viola. I would be told, ‘No, hon, we don’t want twins. We want to know your father and your mother.’ They always thought I was talking about twins or at least two sisters."
Although Douglas grew up in a happy family, as a child she admits having often wished that she had an older brother.
"I have no idea why, but that was what I always asked for when somebody would ask me what I wanted for birthday or Christmas," she said. "I had a lot of cousins and aunts and uncles, but I still wanted an older brother. There’s good points and there are also drawbacks to being an only child. You miss the give and take and camaraderie that only children who have brothers and sisters grow up with."
Growing Up Years
Douglas attended grade school at the North Ward School, which was at the current location of the Liberty Hall office building. She has many fond memories of her "growing up" years in Farmington, but admits that growing up in the United States in the 1930s and 40s was quite a bit different than today.
"I grew up in Farmington at a time when you walked anyplace you wanted to as a kid," she said. "You went to the movies. You’d walk there and you’d walk home, and no one worried about you, including your parents. In our neighborhood there were about four kids around my age. Our favorite place to play was down at the end of Liberty Street, down in the area where the high school is now. There’s a creek that went through there and that was Byron Harrington’s farm.
"At that time, all that land was his. Our favorite place to play was in that creek, which was totally forbidden by our parents. When we’d go out to play, the last thing they would say is, ‘Just don’t go down to Harrington’s creek,’ and we’d say, ‘OK.’ And of course, the minute we could, we’d hotfoot it right down there because it was such a joy! We’d play in the creek, we’d catch crawdads, look for rocks, look for tadpoles, whatever. We just thoroughly loved playing in Byron Harrington’s creek. It was a very wonderful time.
"Even with the war and everything, you had a great sense of belonging because the whole country felt so brought together in the war effort. Everything was for the war — for the servicemen and women. Even in spite of all of that, you had a very secure feeling. I just felt the 40s and early 50s were kind of an innocent time. After that, everything changed, and it gradually started to become a very different world.
"That was all part of my growing up… my childhood. It had a great impact on me, and I think how I viewed life from then on. It was still always, ‘Once upon a time.’ I still view the world today as ‘Once upon a time.’ Right now, the time is not the best, but there has to be tragedy in every life, so I guess this is a big part for everybody right now."
An Unwelcome Move
Douglas recalls one unsettling memory from her childhood. It was the day her parents broke the news that the family was moving from Farmington to St. Louis. Although only a fourth grader at the time, Douglas put her foot down.
"I told Mom and Dad, ‘No, I’m not going with you’ and I didn’t for three or four months," Douglas recalled. "I was perfectly content to stay here with my Aunt Matilda Doss Chilton and my cousin Gloria Doss, who was like a big sister to me and a big influence on my life. We lived right close to each other on Liberty Street. There was only one house in-between us at that time. I was happy to stay here and go to school here. I had all my little neighborhood friends and I was perfectly content. Finally, my parents decided I had to come to St. Louis."
Once she arrived in St. Louis, Douglas wasn't any happier about having to move away from her friends and family in Farmington.
"I went to Eugene Fields School," she said. "I’ll never forget it was on Olive Street and I hated it with a passion. I wasn’t there more than a month or month-and-a-half they decided I was well ahead of what they were doing in fourth because I’d had it down here in third. So, they put me in fifth grade. That was how I ended up being ahead of myself in school."
The family moved back to Farmington in 1945 to care for Douglas' beloved cousin Gloria who had been left paralyzed in an accident. Even though the move back to Farmington was due to an unfortunate circumstance, Douglas was still glad to be back home again.
"I was still on Liberty Street, and as I always have said, ‘I grew up on Liberty,’ and I really did," she said. "It was very wonderful to me, and I think to anybody who grew up at that time. Whenever school started, I went to sixth grade, and everybody said, ‘How come?’ because the ones I’d left were still back in fifth grade."
Douglas graduated from Farmington High School at the age of 16 in 1952, and then attended college at Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau.
"They were a little hesitant about letting me enroll at 16, but they did," she said. "I got almost all of the first year in, and then I took pneumonia and they sent me home. I just didn’t go back after that. In 1955, I married my husband Kenneth Douglas from Desloge. Our son, Mark, was born in 1957.
"My husband was an only child, I’m an only child and our son was an only child. It was kind of a slim little family, except I had lots of aunts and uncles and cousins — both from my mother’s side and from my father’s side. Mother came from a family of six and my father, as I said, a family of 11. There was no end to aunts and uncles around."
The Neighbor
Douglas is often ask her when she started writing and how she comes up with the creative ideas for her many stories and columns. She explained her unique ability with a story from her childhood.
"When we lived on Liberty — from the time I was born, up until I was about four or five — one of the families across the street was Mr. and Mrs. Howell," she said. "They were, as I would have said then, an older couple. They were probably in their 40s, you know. She really, really liked me. So, she would come over and visit, and my mom would go over and visit her and take me along. This was when I was just a child — I took my first steps in Mrs. Howell’s home. I guess when I was around three, she was taking me over to her house and we would sit out on her front porch swing and we would tell stories.
"This is how I decided I liked to tell stories. She would look at me and she would say, ‘Once upon a time, there was a rabbit — or whatever she would come up with — and he met…’ And I had to fill in who he met. We would go back and forth like that building an adventure that this rabbit, and whoever or whatever he met, went on. We would do that for a couple of hours; and we did it quite often because she would come get me and we would have story hour where we made up our own stories. Any talent I have or any love of writing that I have I attribute to Mrs. Howell. I’ve never lost that. I’m always thinking, ‘Once upon a time…’ Our little stories always ended ‘happily ever after’ — which I found out later was a total fallacy, but anyhow…"
A Close-Knit Town
Douglas believes her life, as well as writing skills, have been greatly enhanced because she grew up in a close-knit town where she experienced an abundance of love and acceptance from those around her.
"We always had big family reunions, especially with the Chilton side because there were so many of them," she said. So, I grew up with a great sense of family with all the aunts and uncles and cousins. We had those all the time. I had two different, distinct lifestyles. My dad’s family was huge. They were robust and rowdy. They just enjoyed everything and had wild little reunions. My mother’s family were far different. They were more sedate — very aware of what you were supposed to be doing. You abided by what the rules of life were to be good and responsible people.
"I was close to both sides and spent a lot of time with both sides. I felt a real interest in family. I loved family. I was one of those kids who liked to hear the adults telling family stories — ‘remember the time.’ I took that all in on both sides of the family. That’s why I think I’ve developed such a strong interest in history. To me, you have to know — it’s vital to know — the past, so you can see how you got to where you are. It’s kind of like driving. You have to know your map. You have to know where you came from, where you’re going. Those are kind of the building blocks. Your family, your town, your history — those are your building blocks."
Douglas believes St. Francois County's growth and prosperity has been largely due to the solid foundation put in place through the years by men and women who provided the region with steady and strong leadership.
She said, "We’ve been very fortunate here in this area — in Farmington particularly — in that those who came before us — the people that settled this community, the ones that developed the businesses and had the foresight to plan well and wisely — that’s what we built on. I think today we’re still thriving from that. Despite of ups and down, wars and depressions, market failures and whatever else, we have always maintained that strong, basic foundation and managed to keep going."
The Farmington Press
Thinking back on how she came to work at the Farmington Press, Douglas talked about a man who served as its publisher and the significant impact he had on her life.
"For a while we lived in Poplar Bluff where my son was born," she said. "Then we moved back to Farmington and my husband went to work at Farmington Auto Supply. For a little while, I worked for Jess Stuart who owned the Farmington Press when it was down on the corner of Washington and Liberty streets. That wasn’t the original location, but that’s where it was at the time. He had bought it from Cecil Roberts. I did proofreading and general office work there. I was there when they changed from linotype to offset. Jess made a huge investment and bought offset equipment.
"I learned more from Jess Stuart than I could have learned at any college. The man was a wonderful, wonderful journalist. He had great integrity. Jess believed that, if you were the editor, you wrote editorials — but you signed your name to it, so everybody knew this was your opinion. He would write these editorials and he wouldn’t pull any punches. Whenever he felt something strongly was right or wrong, he wrote that. I guess it was probably back in the 60s. There were a lot of problems over at the courthouse — a lot of graft — all kinds of problems going on over there. Jess, who was county clerk over there was a Democrat. It was all pretty well controlled by the Democratic Party at that time. The incumbents in most of the offices were Democrats."
"Even though it was his own party, he was fed up with it and wrote the editorial, ‘Throw the Rascals Out.’ In it he lambasted every officeholder in the courthouse. He said, ‘You have to get rid of them. Everyone that’s holding office in the courthouse needs to be replaced — including me. I can’t imagine anybody today writing that kind of an editorial when it concerns their own party and the job they have there — being that honest and forthright about everything, but he did! Then came the election and they threw everyone out — except Jess Stuart."
Stuart held a philosophy about community newspapers that Douglas said never waivered — and it's a lesson she has never forgotten.
"He believed firmly that in the fact that a small-town local paper has one mission and one mission only — to print the local news," she said. "Anything else you can get from the city newspaper or, at that time, radio — and just beginning, television. With that in mind he had ladies that did little columns. One of them was Effie Mayberry and she wrote things like ‘Mr. and Mrs. so-and-so had Mr. and Mrs. so-and-so and their children over for dinner Sunday.’ Or ‘Mrs. so-and-so and Mrs. so-and-so went to St. Louis for a day of shopping. Just very homey, down to earth things that were going on.’ Jess paid so much a word and I’m telling you, Effie Mayberry got in every word in there she could. But people always enjoyed reading hers because they thought it was so funny."
A Move to Radio
As many long-time Farmington residents are well aware, Douglas' many talents haven't been limited to the written word. Through the years, she built a notable career in local radio broadcasting.
"When I was in high school, I took speech," Douglas said. "Another person I have to credit is Miss Bird — she was our speech teacher and she was also head of the library. Nobody crossed Miss Bird and lived to tell about it, but she was an excellent speech teacher. At that time, Cecil Roberts had started KREI radio out here and one of Miss Bird’s programs was that one day a week some of her speech students would go out there and we gave a short program about the things that were going on in the school. I was one of her students that went out to that. I thoroughly enjoyed it because I like to talk! That was where I got a basis in radio.
"Cecil Roberts, who my husband and I knew quite well, got this idea one day. We were out at the Elks Club one evening and he said, ‘Janet, I need another announcer. Why don’t you come out and interview for me? Well, I still think to this day that he was just joking, and I jokingly said, ‘OK, when do you want me to come out?’ He said, ‘Oh, Monday will be fine.’ I think both of us thought in our minds that neither one of us was serious, but I went out that Monday and talked to him. He tried me out and he hired me — and I think we were both really shocked at this! I know the rest of the announcers out there were because I was the only woman and I was probably the first woman who was on radio full-time in the county. It was quite an unusual thing. I was trained on the air. That’s how I learned radio.”
Two Unforgettable Days
Douglas in time became a popular KREI announcer, news reporter and disk jokey who went by the handle, “J.D. the D.J.”
“I will never forget this," she said. "It was one of the most memorable moments of my life. I was on air and at that time we had teletypes in the other room. You could hear them dinging out there when something important came through. So, I went out and did what they call ‘tear down the news’ and brought it in. It said, BREAKING NEWS, OF IMMEDIATE IMPORTANCE’ and all that.
"That was the day President John Kennedy had been shot and I had to announce that over the air. That was the most difficult think I’ve ever had to do — to say that he’d been shot. And then you just waited for the next one to say what happened. ‘He was rushed to the hospital.’ What happened — ‘They were doing surgery.’ Until he died. It was something I will never forget. Having to go through that moment. Reading it live on air.
"I think the only other time that came close to that was when I was editor down at the Farmington Press on the day 9/11 occurred. The guys came in from the printing area back there. They always had a small television. They looked real funny and they said, ‘Janet…’ I replied, ‘What? What’s the matter?’ I thought maybe somebody had gotten caught in the machinery back there. One of them said, ‘They bombed buildings in New York’ and I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘They crashed into buildings in New York. They attacked in New York. I just couldn’t believe it. But what do you do? You just keep going.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
