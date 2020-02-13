One-man play focuses on 'Negro Baseball Leagues'

Come see a home run of a show!

“Shadowball: The Negro Baseball Leagues” is a one-man theatrical performance with Emmy-Award-winning Bobby Norfolk. Come experience history through baseball at Norfolk's one-night performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater.

Tickets are $8 adults and $5 for students. They're available at the Mineral Area College Bookstore and on Eventbrite.com.

Norfolk’s performing began as a young child who suddenly overcame stuttering when speaking in a fourth-grade poetry recital. He went on to win three Emmy awards as the host of the CBS TV show “Gator Tales” and had an Emmy-nominated series “Children’s Theater at Bobby’s House.”

As an adult, Norfolk began his career as a stand-up comedian at St. Louis comedy clubs and as an actor with the St. Louis Black Repertory Co. Concurrently, he worked 10 years at the Gateway Arch as a National Park Service Ranger. In 1979, he made his first appearance as a storyteller at the St. Louis Storytelling Festival and discovered that through storytelling he was able to combine his theater and stand-up comedy background to become a “story-performer.”