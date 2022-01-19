Online training offered for farmers market producers

Producers selling local foods at the farmers market can learn about best practices, marketing tips, state regulations and available resources to enhance farmers market sales in this five-part online series in February presented by University of Missouri Extension.

“This series will help farmers and other food producers gain knowledge to help them sell more of their food products at farmers markets,” said Leslie Bertsch, co-chair of the MU Extension Local Food Systems team.

Participants will hear from extension specialists, successful producers, and representatives from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and exchange ideas.

The five sessions, held via Zoom, will take place from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, Feb. 7-11. The topics are:

Feb. 7 – Growing niche produce to reach new customers.

Feb. 8 – Learn how to boost sales by participating in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and/or Double Up Food Bucks.

Feb. 9 – Learn the state regulations you need to know to sell your product at the market.

Feb. 10 – Discover the best marketing and customer service practices.

Find out about resources available from MU Extension and Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Cost is $20 for all the sessions. All sessions will be recorded and available for a period of time after the event.

Register at https://bit.ly/3KgMHGD.

The Selling at the Farmers Market Series is presented by the MU Extension Local Food Systems team and sponsored in part by the USDA Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program (SARE).

