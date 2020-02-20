‘Open plan school’ formally approved for Farmington

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 12, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
Approval of plans developed by Architects Pearce and Pearce, Inc. of St. Louis for a new “open plan” middle school (grades six through eight) has been announced by Superintendent Ray Henry of Farmington School District R-7, Farmington.
Construction by Farmington Contractor Walter Brockmiller, Inc. of the 300-student school is scheduled for completion this coming October.
The 13,000-square-foot single story new building, first unit of a long-range phased plan to replace Farmington’s existing junior high school facilities, will cost $275,000.
Two teaching “pods” will provide space equivalent to eight traditional type classrooms, with special 100-square-foot “project areas.” In addition, the building will contain two fully enclosed classrooms, plus locker rooms and shower rooms to serve an existing adjacent gymnasium that will be replaced in a future construction phase.
Floors in the open space academic areas will be carpeted, as an aid to sound control. Brick and haydite masonry bearing walls were selected for long-range durability and low-cost maintenance. The roof structure will consist of steel bar joists and insulating concrete roof deck. The consulting structural engineer is Bergmeier & Siebold, Inc. of St. Louis.
The mechanical system consists of two rooftop fired multi-zone units that will be prepared to receive future air conditioning components. The consulting mechanical engineer is Robert F. Bruns, also of St. Louis.
According to Architect Laurence P. Berri, project designer, the open space concept is not new to the Farmington R-7 School District, since a primary school installation of a similar type, also designed by Pearce and Pearce, Inc., has been in operation at Farmington for more than two years. Other examples of such planning are at Louisiana, Missouri; Hamel, Illinois; Pattonville, Missouri; Rockwood School District, Eureka, Missouri; Fulton, Missouri; and Charleston, Missouri. The new high school at Charleston was named School of the Month by a national magazine, The Nation’s Schools.
In addition to Board President R.A. Huckstop, the Farmington school board consists of David Colson, vice-president; Frank Zieba, secretary; C.H. Cozean, treasurer; Robert L. Cox; Wm. C. Martin and Robert D. Lewis.