A red, white and blue bus emblazoned with the words “Back Off Our Benefits” made a left turn at the corner of Washington and Columbia streets Wednesday afternoon and pulled up just short of Congressman Jason Smith’s Farmington office.

The stop was sponsored by the Courage for America (CFA), a self-proclaimed “non-partisan, grassroots organization that focuses on protecting the benefits of millions of Americans who depend on Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.” CFA spokesperson Laura Packard explained why its bus made a stop at Smith’s Farmington office.

“The people behind the CFA organization started thinking about it last year, and then really started getting it going after the November election,” she said. “The council is made up of regular people from around the country — people of all political persuasions and religious affiliations, people that really want to move the country forward. We've had some members of the council speak at various events, but we are here in Missouri to call on extreme members of the Republican House majority, including Rep. Jason Smith, to sign a promise.

“That promise is to protect the essential benefits that Americans rely on and stop playing political games with the default crisis. That means protecting programs that we all rely on, like Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, veterans' benefits, food stamps, the Affordable Care Act, and so much more. We want them to stop threatening the American people with cuts to those programs for political gain.”

Packard noted that CFA works with legislators, community leaders, activists, and ordinary citizens in its attempt to “ensure that these programs remain robust and accessible to those who depend on them.” She alleges Republicans are attempting to weaken or dismantle Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

“We strongly believe that these are essential programs that help Americans access healthcare, obtain social support, and maintain financial security, and recognize the vital role these programs play in the lives of millions of Americans, especially the elderly and the vulnerable,” she said. “CFA believes these programs must remain intact and that any attempts to reduce or eliminate benefits must be stopped. It believes that all Americans have the right to these essential benefits, and it is committed to defending these programs on behalf of all citizens. Through their advocacy and lobbying efforts, CFA has made significant strides in their fight to protect these vital programs.”

“[The Republicans] dance around it. They say, ‘Oh, it's not actually a cut,’ but if you block grants instead of assigning funds every year, that is a cut. If you change the eligibility age and requirements for these programs, that's also a cut. So they haven’t even decided on any one specific suite of cuts, but all the cuts they're throwing around are, in fact, cuts — even if they're labeled on something else.

Asked what response CFA has received to its call for officeholders to take “the pledge,” Packard said, “Well, Jason Smith in particular recently said that the debt limit is clearly one of those tools that Republicans will use to make sure that we do everything we can to make this economy strong. So, that's a bunch of words to say that they intend to use the debt limit as a political tool to accomplish their political aims, regardless of the pain it causes the rest of us. He also voted in 2014 to raise the retirement age for Social Security and Medicare to 70 years.”

Maintaining that CFA’s "Back off Our Benefits" campaign has been a “strong advocate” for protecting the benefits of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, Packard said, “CFA has shown that when communities come together, they can make a meaningful change and stand up for their rights. By raising awareness about the importance of these programs, CFA empowers Americans to take an active role in protecting their benefits and ensuring their long-term sustainability.

“We encourage anyone who agrees with our message to go to courageforamerica.org/petition and sign the petition that we're going to be delivering to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office on April 17th, which happens to be his 100th day as speaker. They should also call up Rep. Smith's office and make sure they tell his staff, ‘Don’t cut our benefits.’”

Smith is chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee that oversees tax policy, Social Security, Medicare, trade agreements, and the nation’s debt ceiling, which may go into default sometime this summer if an agreement isn’t reached between Washington D.C. Republicans and Democrats.

Responding to CFA’s accusations, Smith said, “As chairman of the committee with jurisdiction over Social Security and Medicare, I’m committed to protecting and preserving these critical programs for hardworking seniors. Unfortunately, liberal interest groups like this — made up of folks from outside of southeast Missouri — conveniently choose to give a pass to President Joe Biden, whose costly agenda and failed economic policies place seniors’ hard-earned benefits further under threat.

“In fact, recent analysis shows that the president’s agenda will reduce Medicare and Social Security financing by as much as nearly $900 billion. I will continue urging the president and Democrats in Congress to work with Republicans to find solutions to ensure seniors can continue to benefit from these important programs for years to come.”