Orphanage fire does small damage

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 23, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Early Monday afternoon as Miss Edith Brown, supervisor of the little girls at the Presbyterian Orphanage, was returning to the orphanage from a trip downtown she noticed smoke coming from the roof of the main building.

She promptly gave the alarm, and the fire was soon brought under control without having caused excessive damage. It was confined to the space between the asbestos ceiling of the upper floor and the asbestos shingles of the roof and is thought to have started from a spark from the large flue.

Water seeped down into the nursery where the 12 babies of the orphanage family were having their afternoon nap and neighbors and onlookers helped carry the little ones to comfort and safety in the superintendent’s cottage.

