Orth not displeased, but opts to leave

(This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Jan. 8, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser.)
“I think it’s a heck of a loss to the Farmington school system. It’s really been a shock to me.”
These were the words of Farmington Board of Education President Jim Boyer as he reflected on the announcement of Superintendent Dr. Lee Orth’s resignation effective June of this year.
Orth told the Press Friday morning that he has accepted an offer to serve as superintendent of the Branson school district in southwest Missouri. He told the Farmington Board of Education of his intentions during a special meeting held Thursday night.
“I was contacted sometime back and was invited to apply for the superintendency at Branson,” Orth said. “It’s a school district I’m well familiar with. My wife and I went to college in that area. I think it’s a very good school system.
During Thursday night’s special meeting, Orth said he felt like the board did everything in their power to try and convince him to stay. Part of the board’s effort to keep Orth included a counteroffer to that of Branson, a multiple year contract.
“Basically, they want me to reconsider,” Orth said. “However, I had already made a verbal commitment to Branson. I think we had a real healthy meeting,” Orth continued. “We probably aired a few things between us that maybe otherwise we wouldn’t have aired at all. It wasn’t anything earth shaking,” he explained.
Orth emphasized that his decision to go to Branson was no indication of his being displeased with living in Farmington.
“I have really enjoyed the town,” Orth said. “I think we were very well received by the people. I think the helping hand was extended immediately by everybody and I find Farmington to be a very warm and receptive community.”
One of the bright spots in the Branson school system is its stability, along with the fact that it is located in a part of the state he and his wife are familiar with.

“It’s a place where in the past I thought it would be a good place to be,” Orth said. “It’s in southwest Missouri and is a much sought after district. It’s been a very stable school district and so I think we just had to make a choice,” he continued.
“I don’t want to float around. I want to settle down someplace. While I think Farmington is a place where I felt I would have settled down and lived comfortably — so was Branson,” he added.
Orth said that he felt a great deal has been accomplished in the Farmington school system in the six months he has been here but that there were even more goals he wanted to meet before leaving.
“I think we have made a lot of progress,” Orth said. “I think a lot has happened that has been very positive because a lot of people have worked with good faith within and without the system.
“However, I feel like there are a number of things to do here yet. I’m going to continue to work hard and do them. We’ve got a number of goals that we want to accomplish, and I think we will.”
Orth added that he has been very impressed with board members and has enjoyed working with them very much.
“I’ve got super people to work with,” Orth said of the board members. “I’ve been very impressed with our administration. They have been very supportive of me and have been very good to work with,” he continued.
“I appreciate all the good will that has been shown and I hope this continues towards the school. I will always think well of Farmington and I hope they think well of me,” he concluded.
In the meantime, Farmington school board members face the task of finding a new superintendent. A task that was completed once only six months ago. Board members reportedly met Monday night to consider candidates who had previously filed for the job.
“We’re going to look for the best person we can find,” Boyer said. “We’re not going to settle for second best. We’re not used to it.”
