Outdoor hiring event April 6 at Mineral Area College

Mineral Area College Career Services and the Missouri Job Center in Park Hills will match job seekers with local employers at an outdoor hiring event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m, April 6, in MAC's Quadrangle. In case of rain, the event will be moved into the Bob Sechrest Field House.

The community and MAC students are invited to attend the free event. Job seekers should bring their resume and will have the chance to speak with employers from our region who have a variety of current job openings. Resume assistance is available in advance through the Missouri Job Center or MAC Career Services.

"Here's a chance to get face-to-face with your potential next employer," said Alison Sheets, MAC career services director. "This is more than a job fair — it’s a hiring event. The companies in attendance all have jobs available right now and they’re ready to get them filled.”

The Park Hills Job Center anticipates participation from more than 50 area employers in manufacturing, health care, mining, construction, government, retail, and food service industries. Those who have already committed include ADB Companies; A1 Home Care; Ardagh; Cap America; Camp Allen Ministries; Department of Corrections; Effex Management; Farmington Presbyterian Manor; Forte; Iron County Medical Center; Jefferson County Government; Kindred At Home; Life, Inc.; Mercy Jefferson; Mers Goodwill; Paramount Staffing; Pense Brothers Drilling; Phoenix Home Health Care; Piva; SEMO Mental Health Center; Valley Springs Youth Ranch; YMCA of the Ozarks; and MTC Truck Driving School.

There’s no fee for employers to attend and there’s still time to register. For more information or resume assistance, or to register as an employer, contact Missouri Job Center in Park Hills at 573-518-2639 or MAC Career Services at 573-518-3848.

