Outdoor hiring event to be held Thursday at MAC

Mineral Area College (MAC) Career Services and the Park Hills Job Center will match job seekers with local employers at an outdoor hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in MAC's Quadrangle.
Job seekers should bring their resume and will have the chance to speak with employers from our region who have a variety of current job openings. Masks are required.
"This is such an important event for our community and especially for job seekers. It is an excellent opportunity to meet multiple employers and community resources in one convenient location," said Alison Sheets, MAC Career Services Director. "This face-to-face hiring event allows job seekers to network, find leads, and make a good impression on the company recruiter."
The Park Hills Job Center has secured over 40 employers and anticipates adding a dozen more. The employers represent multiple industries: A1 Homecare; Angstrom Mfg., Inc.; Botkin Lumber; Cap America; Cobalt; Department of Corrections; Doe Run; East Missouri Action Agency; Effex at TG Missouri; Excel Temporary Services; Express Employment Professional; Faith Foundation Children's Home; First State Community Bank; Forte Solutions; Georgian Gardens; Good Earth Tools; J-98 Radio; Kindred at Home; Lee Mechanical; LIFE, Inc.; Carl R. Jones Excavating; MCII, Inc.; McDonald's; Metaltek; Midwest Containers; Mineral Area CPRC; NHC Desloge; North St. Francois County School District; Paramount Staffing; Preferred Employment Services; Premier Glass; Proffer Wholesale Produce; Scribe America; SEMO Behavioral Health; State of MO--Children's Division; Terry Populze Construction; TG Missouri; US Tool; Visiting Angels of Farmington/Cape Girardeau; WIS; and Western Wire Products.
Several community resource organizations will also be available at the event: Department of Social Services; Vocational Rehab; SCSEP; Job Corp.; LIFE, Inc.; and EMAA.
For more information or resume assistance, contact the Missouri Job Center in Park Hills at 573-518-2639 or MAC Career Services at 573-518-3848.