Outstanding alumnus Follis among six receiving MU award

The College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources at University of Missouri recently honored six people chosen to receive the 2022 CAFNR Column Award for Distinguished Alumni, and Farmington resident Stacey L. Follis was one of them.

This is the only award specifically for alumni presented by the college. The awardee class includes one graduate from each of CAFNR’s six divisions, reflecting the six historic columns in the quadrangle at the University of Missouri.

Follis won the award for Animal Sciences. She has a bachelor of science degree in agriculture with a minor in animal sciences, which she received in 1998. She obtained her master of science degree in animal sciences, reproductive physiology, in 2000.

Follis has been employed in the animal health industry for more than 21 years. Her focus is in clinical development with a wide spectrum of experience, from bovine to feline to canine to swine, contributing to more than 20 product indications with at least 30 products.

Follis started her career with Pharmacia & Upjohn in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She has not technically changed employers since, although she has been through mergers and acquisitions and worked for three additional companies (Pharmacia, Pfizer and Zoetis); she is currently associate director for Global Clinical Development, Statistics and Data Management at Zoetis. She also serves on the Animal Health Institute Working Group for Regulatory Submission Standards and Raw Data Initiative.

While a student in CAFNR, she was involved with CAFNR Ambassadors, Block & Bridle and CAFNR Student Council, and was selected as the 1997 CAFNR Agriculture Week Queen. She serves on the Board of Directors for BJC Parkland Health Center and Farmington Industrial Development Authority and is involved with the American Society of Animal Science, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, and is a chartering member of the Mizzou Alumni Association—Parkland Area Tigers Chapter.

She enjoys mentoring and is passionate about agriculture. Follis is a member of Mizzou’s Griffith’s Leadership Society for Women, past president of Mizzou Alumni Association Parkland Area Tigers, past president of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Alumni Association, and is part of the St. Francois County Extension Council.

“Stacey Follis is a tiger’s tiger,” said Bryon Wiegand, director of the Division of Animal Sciences. “Her leadership as president of the CAFNR Alumni Association was a direct testament to the value she places on the educational opportunities she found at Mizzou.

"Stacey is prominently positioned in the world of animal agriculture, but never seems to forget the color of her stripes. In her own words, ‘Come to CAFNR to find your tribe.’ This kind of advocacy helps secure a multitude of resources for future generations of CAFNR-made students.”