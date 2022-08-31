Ozark National Scenic Riverways fly fishing classes

A good friend of mine named Mark Van Patton recently invited me to the Pulltite Ranger station down on the Current River to attend and assist with a fly fishing class. He is not your normal park ranger because Mark has more than 50 years of experience fly fishing for trout in the Ozark Region of Missouri.

Born in California and raised in the Ozarks by his grandparents, Mark's life has been an amazing story that would make a good plot for a movie. Come to find out he wrote a book about his life called, "Moonshine and Watermelons and Other Ozark Tales." To be honest, I’ve had the book a week and have read it four times.

Now back to the class. Mark puts on an all-encompassing fly-fishing class for free five to six months out of the year. There are few requirements — mostly normal stuff like a fishing permit and trout stamp, fishing vest, waders, hat, sunglasses (polarized preferred), sunscreen, bug spray, lunch, and water. He provides everything else — from rods to reels, flies and line — he has everything on hand to help anyone and everyone who attends this class to become a competent fly fisherman or fly fisherwoman in the short period of time you are in his class.

During his class, you will initially have a classroom sit-down in the ranger station. It’s a classroom that is made for about 11 people and that’s about all that will fit in it, along with Mark and his assistant. He starts out speaking about fly rods. Me, being as experienced as I am at fly fishing, thought this wouldn’t give me a lot of information, but I found it to be very informative. He went over lengths, weights, brands, and types of fly rods and what they should use depending on what type of fish you're chasing.

He also suggested that fly fishing doesn’t have to be expensive — you can get some relatively inexpensive equipment and still be just as successful as someone who spends thousands of dollars for theirs. This sounds like an awful lot of information to soak up in just a short period of time, but he provides a book to the entire class that contains all of this pertinent information.

You move through the topics quickly — from rod components to reels — they all seem to be very important pieces of the puzzle that, when all used together, make a work of art. When you understand that it takes the correct rod with the correct reel with most fine line down to the most beautiful fly casted across the gin clear creek to naturally land on the glass smooth water for the beautiful brown trout to rise out of the water and eat it. This all sounds very overwhelming, right? Trust me, it is not overwhelming at all. it's as if you're painting your own picture or carving your own statue.

During the class, Mark speaks a lot about safety. When you fall in the flowing river you should always position yourself rear-end down and feet first. That is the safest way to free float in moving water. Also, you should always drink water and wear protective eyewear. It is very easy to end up with a hook in your eye, no matter what type of fishing you do.

A very handy tool to have on the river with you is a wading staff. They are very affordable and worth their weight in gold. Having a third point of contact in moving water can make the difference between life and death in a swift water situation. Hopefully, you won’t have any situations like that while on the river.

Of course, one of the sections is all about knots. Most people are scared of tying knots. There is typically a lot of concern about remembering every knot for every situation. Mark makes it pretty simple. He teaches a couple knots, that you can do just about everything in any situation in fly fishing. With just a little practice most of these knots become second nature, especially when you practice.

One of the last sections of the classroom portion of the class is about flies. You go over types of flies — Dry Flies, Wet Flies, Nymphs, Midges, and Streamers. These names are pretty self-explanatory of what they are. Fly fishermen like to keep things simple when it comes to the names of things, but when it comes to tying some of those things it can be a bear.

Along with the types of flies, we did a deep dive into entomology. To keep it very simple — the entomology of bugs. That plays a huge part in fly fishing because pretty much everything that swims eat bugs in the water to survive and thrive. So, if you are deathly afraid of bugs, I’m not sure fly fishing is going to be your thing, but you can always try.

This last part of the class is the practical exercise. You assemble rods outside and you line up to start trying to cast. I’m going to tell you, I had my doubts about some of the people when we first stepped outside and then bang, a little messaging from Mark and most of them were well on their way to casting far enough to catch any fish they set their minds to.

In conclusion, I am a huge proponent of fly fishing, anything to do with the outdoors, and conservation. Small classes and events like these that take place across the state of Missouri is what keeps people interested in conservation and the outdoors. These also help conserve a way of life that seems to be slowly fading away. If you are interested in one of Ranger Van Patton's classes, give him a call at the Pulltight Ranger Station, 573-858-3397, or you can give me a call at 573-366-9527 and I can point you in the right direction.