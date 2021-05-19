Paragliders flock to Farmington for first 'fly-in'

“Truthfully, I was expecting a call from the principal’s office, but the call never came, thank goodness,” Short said. “I think everyone had fun with it there, including students and faculty.”

Short said all of the participants have requested that he have a fly-in each year in Farmington since it was such a success, and he's hoping that the event grows larger each year that he hosts it.

“If anyone is interested in the sport I encourage them to reach out to me on Facebook so I can help get them moving in the right direction for training to get them in the air,” he said.

His Facebook page is under the name Kyle S. Short Sr.

With paragliders flying around the area during the event, Short was asked if he had coordinated the event with Farmington Regional Airport.

“It wasn’t required, but I contacted them about a week in advance," he said. "They issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen). If anybody is coming in or out of Farmington Airport, there’s supposed to be flight planning and checking those.

"I talked with Air Evac. They fly through there quite a bit. We’re straight out from the airport too. We are flying lower than they would be on approach. We are right at three miles out from the runway.”