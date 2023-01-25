Parish, Merritt retire from SFC Ambulance District

Staff at the St. Francois County Ambulance District are celebrating the careers of two long-time employees this week.

Paramedic Dan Parish’s last shift was on Sunday, and Office Manager Heather Merritt’s last day was on Monday.

Parish has been with the St. Francois County Ambulance District for 36 years. Parish graduated from Bismarck High School in 1979. He completed the EMT program at Mineral Area College as a member of the class of 1984, and completed the paramedics program at St. Louis Community College in 1990.

It was a bit of a fluke how his career began. He worked at Brown Shoe Company before the company closed.

“They had a displaced workers fund, and they said you could go take one class at MAC,” Parish said. “I saw the EMT class and I thought ‘wow, that might be pretty cool to do.’”

He was working a different job when the ambulance district contacted him.

“I told them it was a temporary job; it wasn’t what I wanted to do. I guess 36 years is temporary for me,” Parish joked.

Parish said he is going to miss working with everyone, and that is probably the hardest part about retiring. He plans to help out when he is needed.

Merritt has been with the St. Francois County Ambulance District since 1991. After graduating from Central High School in 1987, Merritt attended Mineral Area College before starting the long-time career with the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Even though her last day was Monday, Merritt said she will work part-time on Fridays to help the ambulance district.

Merritt became a grandmother in September, and plans to babysit her first grandchild with the free time she has now. She is looking forward to being outdoors, walking, hiking, fishing, and playing with puppies.

“The EMS field was very interesting, and I loved being a part of this group,” said Merritt. “I have worked with some of the best people who truly care about patient outcomes.”

Some of Merritt’s favorite memories include helping with health fairs, pictures with Santa, drive-by shot clinics, and Country Days in Farmington.

Merritt is going to miss working with everyone. She said she had the best office staff as three of the office staff worked together for 25 years. The road staff stopped by often, and Merritt said she got to know the employees pretty well over the years.

SFCAD Administrator David Tetrault said the impact of two people having over 68 years of expertise and experience is invaluable, and the two will be quite missed. He said the district is like a giant family.

“Words can’t express how happy we are to see them enjoy their family and hobbies, enjoying their time off from working so many years with the St. Francois County Ambulance District,” said Tetrault. “From the administration and the Board of Directors, we wish them well.”

Staff planned to have a retirement party for the two retirees Friday.

The St. Francois County Ambulance District covers all 454 square miles of St. Francois County. Established in 1976, the district began operations the following year and now covers a population of more than 65,000 residents.

In 2022, the St. Francois County Ambulance District responded to more than 16,000 emergency calls.

There is no less than six ambulances on duty at one time, and during peak times, there are seven ambulances on duty. The district has one administrative building, one maintenance and supervisor office, and four ambulance stations.