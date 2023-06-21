The Park Hills Lions Club will be hosting its 27th Annual Golf Tournament to support the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program for area schools Friday, July 28, at Terre du Lac Golf Club.

This will be a four-man scramble, shotgun start at noon, $400 a team. Lunch will be available, drinks on the course, a meal, and thousands of dollars in prizes awarded at the end of the tournament. Call 573-431-1083, 915-3355, or 701-6043 to register a team. Hole sponsorship is available at a cost of $100.

According to Lion member and retired D.A.R.E. officer, Gary Carver, the program began in Los Angeles in 1987, and was adopted soon after by St. Francois County. Beginning this year, the program will be taught by the school resource officers in fifth and or seventh grades in the Bismarck, Central, West County, and North County Districts for 17 weeks each session. The lessons provide drug resistance information to help students make informed decisions about drugs and violence, as well as character development lessons.

Carver noted that the proceeds from the Lions Club Golf Tournament has provided approximately 60% of the funding for the D.A.R.E. program through the years. With last year’s tournament, the club has given $130,000 to the program.

The Park Hills Lions Club — formerly Flat River Lions — has been an active service club, having been chartered by Lions International in 1928. The main focus of all Lions Clubs has always been collecting used glasses and providing glasses for those needing help.

The club has also has also raised money and sponsored worthy causes, such as food baskets for the needy, winter coats for elementary children, sponsoring Central High School students for the Jump Start Program at Mineral Area College, Boys and Girls State representatives, grants for Habitat for Humanity, and the Accessible Playground for St. Francois County residents located in Farmington.

These funds have been raised through the years by the former Lions Charity Tree Drive, National Chat Dump Day, Pancake Day, and for the last 27 years, with the D.A.R.E. Golf Tournament. Last year, the club added a Charity Raffle for a trip to Branson, and members will be working for tips at Culver’s Restaurant in Farmington at various times. The club is a participating member of both the Desloge and Park Hills-Leadington chambers of commerce.

For more information about the club, “like” its Facebook page or go to www.parkhillslions.com.