Dozens of Catholic churches in the Parkland were recently informed of major changes coming to their parishes in the coming weeks.

Facing aging and dwindling congregations, for two years the Archdiocese of St. Louis has been working on a plan to consolidate, if not close, 178 parishes and six missions in the city of St. Louis and the 10 counties in eastern Missouri it oversees — Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Perry, Saint Charles, Saint Francois, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Warren, and Washington.

The plan, announced by Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski, is called All Things New, https://allthingsnew.archstl.org/, and provides considerable alterations to Catholic churches in Farmington, Bonne Terre, Park Hills, Bismarck, and other towns in the Parkland.

“There are very few churches closing based on the announcement that we made on Saturday. What we're talking about is consolidation of parish communities, or subsumption, not closure,” said Brecht Mulvihill, executive director of communications for the Archdiocese of St. Louis. “The big question that folks have at this point is, when parishes are consolidating or combining ministries or sharing a pastor, how does that impact like things like mass times and locations? And that question is going to be decided at the local level… it's going to be up to the new parish to decide what makes the most sense for their community.”

Parishioners can appeal the decisions, announced May 27, by writing a letter to the Archbishop at 20 Archbishop May Dr., St. Louis, MO 63119. All letters must be postmarked no later than June 12. No emails or phone calls to the archdiocese will be accepted.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis was divided into vicariates, and further into deaneries. Most local churches affected in the Parkland are in the Southern Vicariate, Deanery 4. Decreasing the number of archdiocese parishes from 178 to 134, means close to 90 diocesan priests will serve as pastors, with many of them serving more than one parish. In the Parkland, changes to clergy are extensive.

Bonne Terre’s St. Joseph Catholic Church and its mission, St. Anne of French Village, will be absorbed by De Soto’s St. Rose of Lima. The pastor there, Rev. Alexander Anderson, will retire and Rev. Rodger Fleming, who was pastoring at St. James in Potosi, will take over duties required by St. Rose, St. Joe and St. Anne. He will be assisted by Rev. Vincent Nyman, part-time senior associate pastor of St. Rose and St. Joseph, helping the pastor with the St. Anne mission.

Nyman is also appointed part-time senior associate for St. Joachim parish in Old Mines and St. James parish in Potosi. St. Joachim is subsuming St. Joseph parish in Tiff and St. Stephen parish in Richwoods, effective Aug. 1. Rev. Anthony Dattilo will continue to serve St. Joachim and St. Stephen, but will also be appointed pastor of St. James in Potosi.

Park Hills’ Immaculate Conception will officially absorb Bismarck’s St. John mission, effective Aug. 1. The pastor, Rev. Larry Huber, will continue to lead both congregations.

Farmington’s St. Joseph Catholic Church will subsume St. Catherine of Alexandria parish in Coffman, effective Aug. 1. Farmington’s pastor, Rev. William Thess, will continue to serve the Farmington and Coffman congregations.

Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church will subsume Sts. Philip and James parish in River aux Vases, effective Aug. 1. Ste. Genevieve’s pastor, Rev. Edward Nemeth, will continue to those congregations, and was also appointed pastor of Sacred Heart parish in Oroza and Our Lady Help of Christians parish in Weingarten.

Rev. Mitchell Baer will leave Ste. Genevieve’s parish as he is appointed associate pastor of Immaculate Conception parish in Dardenne Prairie. Rev. Anthony Gerber is appointed senior associate pastor of Ste. Genevieve, Ozora, and Weingarten, effective Aug. 1. The newly-ordained Rev. Jacob Wessel is appointed associate pastor of Ste. Genevieve, Ozora, and Weingarten, effective July 1.

Bloomsdale’s St. Agnes parish will subsume St. Lawrence parish in Lawrenceton, effective Aug. 1. St. Agnes’s pastor, Rev. Michael Benz, will serve as pastor of St. Joseph parish in Apple Creek and St. Maurus parish in Biehle, effective Aug. 1. The new pastor serving Bloomsdale and Lawrenceton is Rev. Ryan Weber, who is also appointed pastor of St. Joseph parish in Zell.

According to the archdiocese’s website for All Things New, the consolidation program had been brewing for many years. The main reasons cited for the change included:

• Diverse, expansive geography, with 178 parishes spread over 10 counties that could be urban, suburban or rural.

• Aging parishioners who are not being replaced in numbers by younger parishioners.

• Declining births and baptisms.

• Too few priests in urban areas, too many priests in small parishes.

• Aging priests and declining numbers of younger priests.

• Declining Mass attendance, even taking the pandemic into account.