Parkland Health Center launches DAISY Award Program

Parkland Health Center recently launched its DAISY Award Program as a way to recognize the impact its nursing staff makes on the patients in our community.

The DAISY Award was established by The DAISY Foundation, which was created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at the age of 33 in November 1999 of complications from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System”.

The Barnes family was awestruck by the clinical skills and compassionate care that the nurses provided for Patrick during the last weeks of his life, so they created this international award to recognize and thank nurses.

The DAISY Award Program honors nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers, from nursing students through their lifetime achievements.

"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet, these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do.”

Nurses may be nominated to receive the award by patients, families, and colleagues. The DAISY award recipient is chosen by a committee at Parkland Health Center. Each honoree will receive a certificate, which reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."

In addition, all honorees will receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Regena Wake, director of nursing. “Our nurses are heroes in our community every day, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to show them how much they are truly valued.”

To celebrate the launch of the program, Parkland Health Center named its first ever DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award to Kathy Ferguson as she entered into retirement this month after nearly 32 years at Parkland Health Center, most recently as the emergency department manager.

“Kathy was presented the Lifetime Achievement award for her distinguished career as a nurse in the emergency department,” said Heather Taliaferro, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. “During her service, she was an advocate for improving patient care and actively developed others within the nursing profession.”

The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award was created to recognize those nurses who have devoted their life's work to the compassionate care of others. Recipients of this award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting the positive image of nursing. They serve as a beacon of inspiration to those at all stages of their career and in the various and important roles of nursing.

“I am truly grateful to have been able to work in my community, and I feel very honored to receive this recognition,” Ferguson said.

Parkland Health Center is asking the community to help honor and celebrate the compassion and skill of the hospital’s extraordinary nurses by sharing their personal stories. Nomination forms are available at both Parkland Health Center locations in Farmington and Bonne Terre, as well as online at daisynomination.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0