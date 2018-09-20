Parkland Health Center named Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite

Parkland Health Center was recently presented a Gold Level Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite Award by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri Breastfeeding Coalition. Parkland was recognized for supporting employees as well as patients and visitors who choose to breastfeed their infants by providing a designated “Mother’s Room” for nursing mothers.
The Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite Program was created by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) in 2013 to bring an increased awareness about the importance of worksite lactation support. The program recognizes employers with policies supportive of their breastfeeding employees. Such policies provide a flexible work schedule for milk expression breaks; offer a private space, other than a bathroom, where the employee can pump or breastfeed; and ensure easy access to a safe water source and place to store milk. In Parkland’s case, the private space is also offered to patients and visitors.
“We want our employees, patients and visitors who are new mothers to know that we support their decision to continue breastfeeding,” said Tara Wadlow, FNP, Medical Arts Clinic. “We are extremely pleased to be designated as a Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Worksite.” Wadlow is an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call 756-6451 or the physician finder service at 431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.
