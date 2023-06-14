Parkland Health Center recently opened the Family Care Pharmacy, a full-service retail pharmacy located inside the main lobby of Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

The Family Care Pharmacy offers prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, medical supplies, and prescription counseling for those using the hospital’s inpatient or outpatient services. Hospital employees will also be able to use the pharmacy service.

“We’re thrilled to offer this ‘one-stop-shop’ service to the local community,” said Lauren Hills, PharmD, Family Care Pharmacy supervisor at Parkland Health Center. “It’s especially convenient for our patients using our inpatient and outpatient services to get their medications without having to make an additional trip after leaving the hospital. Additionally, given our on-site access to the hospital’s charting system, we can quickly and easily contact a patient’s provider if there are any issues filling a prescription.”

Staffed by Hills, two full-time pharmacy technicians, and one part-time pharmacist, the Family Care Pharmacy’s comprehensive suite of services includes:

Processing and preparing prescriptions

Providing guidance to help patients understand their health and medicines and giving appropriate advice as needed

Selling an array of over-the-counter medications and medical supplies

Administering certain immunizations

Offering safe disposal of unneeded medications through a designated kiosk

“The collaboration between our BJC pharmacy team and medical providers enabled Parkland to expand our healthcare services to our community,” said Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center. “We believe this convenient access to medications will improve the overall health outcomes for our patients.”

The Family Care Pharmacy offers automatic refills, and there are also plans to extend the pharmaceutical services to mobile curbside pickup and bedside, or ‘meds-to-beds.’ Additional details on those plans will be announced once they are finalized.

The Family Care Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on weekends and holidays. For more information, call the Family Care Pharmacy directly at 314-657-9011.