Parkland Health Center welcomes new OB/GYN to medical staff

Parkland Health Center (PHC) in Farmington has added Hannah Vetter, DO, to its medical staff. Dr. Vetter specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, and she is accepting new patients at Medical Arts Clinic, located at 1103 W. Liberty St.

Patients of all ages can visit Dr. Vetter for well woman exams, contraception counseling, pregnancy care, menopause treatment, abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain, and more. She also performs in-office procedures, including colposcopy, endometrial biopsy, and birth control implants.

According to PHC, "Dr. Vetter strives to make her patients feel comfortable and supported."

She chose to specialize in obstetrics because it allows her to form long-term connections with her patients.

“I am thrilled to join the Parkland family,” said Vetter. “My husband and I have been so welcomed by everyone in Farmington, and I am honored to provide OB/GYN care to women in the region. If you are looking for an OB/GYN, I would be happy to see you at Parkland.”

Originally from St. Louis, Vetter said she is "excited to provide care to our local community."

She and her husband reside in Farmington and enjoy antiquing, cooking, baking, and spending time with their two dogs.

Dr. Vetter earned her medical degree from A.T. Still University – Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. She then completed her residency at Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital. To make an appointment with Dr. Vetter, patients can call 573-756-6751 or visit parklandhealthcenter.org.