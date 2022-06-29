Parkland weighs in on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

On Friday, in a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.

Immediately, Missouri became the first state to effectively ban abortions with Governor Mike Parson signing a proclamation giving legal effect to Section 188.017 RSMo and activating the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act,” which was included in HB 126, originally signed in 2019.

“With Roe v. Wade overturned and statutory triggers provided in HB 126, we are issuing this proclamation to restore our state authority to regulate abortion and protect life,” said Parson. “Thanks to decades of conservative leaders, Missouri has become one of the most pro-life states in the nation, and our Administration has always fought for the life of every unborn child.”

The “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act,” includes several points including the prohibition of doctors from performing abortions unless there is a medical emergency. It creates criminal liability for any person who knowing performs or induces a non-medical emergency abortion and subjects his or her professional license to suspension and protects any woman who receives an illegal abortion from being persecuted in violation of the Act.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, said that the decision marks a historic moment in a decades-long fight to protect unborn children. He also said that the Court’s decision makes it clear that the Constitution gives state legislatures the freedom to answer when life begins.

Becky Laubinger, executive director of the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in Park Hills, said that the overturn of Roe v. Wade does not change what the center will do.

The goal of the center is to try to work with families so that any area of crisis that the family may have can be extinguished and the family can enjoy being a family, according to Laubinger.

“We’ve always been ready to see people, we’re always looking for ways to serve more people, we’re working on even just changes to the building to be able to serve more people,” explained Laubinger. “We try to do that not just during pregnancy, but for years afterwards to make sure that families succeed, and individuals succeed.”

State Senator Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, believes that this has been a long time coming, and that life begins at conception.

“All lives deserve a chance to live,” said Gannon.

Gannon knows, though, that no matter how the decision would have gone, there were going to be people who are against the decision. She expects people to be vocal about the situation.

“I just think it’s a wonderful event that has happened and it’s been a long time coming.”

State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, believes this is a step in the right direction when it comes to rights going back to the state.

“It puts the rights back in the state,” said Henderson. “The federal government shouldn’t have, or at least federal-elected judges should have never had the say in over this.”

Henderson said this should have always been the state’s decision, and with the overturning of this, Henderson believes that this puts the state back in charge.

While many people were for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, there are just as many people upset with the decision.

One of those people is Al Sullivan, who said that this was a disappointing decision, especially for a country already divided.

“I think it’s a disappointing decision in the standpoint of women and public health.”

A well-known Democrat in St. Francois County, Sullivan remembers his mother discussing “back-alley” abortions, or abortions that were not done in a hospital setting.

Sullivan is not the only one though who brought up “back-alley” abortions.

Norma Fox, a 95-year-old retired nurse, reflected on her time before Roe v. Wade.

Fox remembered that as a registered nurse in Kansas, she assisted in abortions, but only the wealthy could afford to travel to the state to have the procedure. Going through nursing school before Roe v. Wade in the 1950s, Fox stated the students at the school knew which doctors performed abortions.

“No one talked then about the illegal procedures that were previously done,” said Fox. “How many were there? No one knows. How many women died? Again, no one talked about it.”

Fox said that she does not regret helping, explaining that her role was not the one to make the decisions, just that she was a facilitator. According to Fox, the operating room was a calm and quiet place of help in a decision that Fox stated is one of the most difficult choices a woman ever makes and is rarely decided without a lot of heart-wrenching thinking.

“It was not my decision to make and had been made before I ever saw the patients," she said.

Fox raised one concern: "What happens now?”

According to the Associated Press, about 630,000 abortions were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019, the latest data available, although information from some states is missing.

More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The trend has spiked during the pandemic with the help of telemedicine. In 2020, pills accounted for 54% of all U.S. abortions, up from roughly 44% in 2019.

Americans have nuanced attitudes on the topic. In an AP-NORC poll conducted last June, 61% said abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances in the first trimester of a pregnancy. However, 65% said abortion should usually be illegal in the second trimester and 80% said that about the third trimester. Many Americans said the procedure should be allowable under at least some circumstances even during the second or third trimesters.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.