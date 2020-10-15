 Skip to main content
Parson Family Fall Festival set for October 31
Parson Family Fall Festival set for October 31

The third annual Parson Family Fall Festival has been rescheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and will be held jointly with the governor and first lady's annual trick or treating event.

Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have announced that the third annual Parson Family Fall Festival has been rescheduled and will be held jointly with the annual trick-or-treating event at the People’s House. The event will be held on the lawn of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

“We are excited to announce that we will be combining the Parson Family Fall Festival and annual Halloween celebration into one event,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “We look forward to seeing all the children in their costumes and making the People’s House a memorable and fun experience for our Missouri families.”

The outdoor event will feature several vendors, bluegrass musical entertainment, and children's activities including a straw bale maze and photo booth. Children age 12 and under will be able to safely receive candy in a contactless and socially distant manner. For those with food allergies, an alternative option will be provided.

The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Children are invited to wear their favorite costumes and will be offered a grab bag. Masks will be available for attendees, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

